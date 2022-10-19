I sure hope your switch is working, because it's that time of year.
All Mississippians get my drift. The low this morning was 32 degrees and by Sunday, we will enjoy a balmy high of 78. As I write this morning, my heat is blowing strong and by Sunday, you got it. Yes, by Sunday the AC will have its turn, again.
Oh how rotten we are and I am the President of the Club, I am sorry to admit. But the way I see it, I worked thirty-two years and Hubs did as well, and dang it, we do not like to be uncomfortable. There, I've said it.
I mean in July I would trade my commode for the AC unit, if I had to make a choice. Remember chamber pots? And oh, as well in January (and sometimes earlier, it is Mississippi after all), I would have to be physically removed from our heating unit and as well from the gas logs. We have two sets of them, just in case.
When I asked Hubs about not ordering gas for the logs this year, like maybe not use them this year, because, I reasoned, gas costs have increased, he looked at me like had two heads and asked, "What if we lose power?"
Yes, Hubs is right. I try not to admit that he is right, well, actually most of the time. Now I have this admission in print, but facts are facts.
So yes, we have installed new filters for the central AC/heating unit and I will call for gas for logs, plus inspection. Also, time to have roof and gutters cleaned and we will continue our most BLESSED lifestyle, as long as possible.
And we are so very thankful.
Not to knock the stationary heater and oscillating fans. I carry them around with me, at times, from room to room to make a special place cozy or cool, sometimes alternating day by day. They have switches, too.
But I don't think it will be the gas cost or filters or even the power bill that could slice into our lifestyle. No, not after I heard the remarks from a nationally known politician.
You see I was walking though the living room, and Hubs was asleep in the recliner, with the TV blaring, nothing unusual, but I saw a scary face (not Hubs, it was on the TV) and the man said, "Europe does not have air conditioning. Why should America?"
I screeched to a halt. My gosh, who is this idiot, I shrieked? Hubs never moved, but I sat down to take another look and listen. And yes, it was a politician, with an ambitious plan to cut energy costs.
I truly hope I wasn't the only one listening to this garbage, because we need to vote him out. And yes, this man has had all of the luxuries in the world and played his thirty-two years, while Hubs and I worked, plus g-zzillions of others.
Wait a minute, I am not complaining about those thirty-two years Hubs and I worked. We had wonderful careers, with a great retirement, awesome health benefits and one of my perks is I can buy a new GM vehicle at 2 % below dealer cost, with all of the current rebates which are available. Bet that politician can't, but then, he has a black limo, with a driver and tons of security.
Yes, I am thankful for our jobs, but darn it, if I will let a politician play around with my comfort. I won't mention his name, now, but dear readers, please pay attention to some of the rhetoric spouted out from more than a few of the political mouths. It is frightening.
Oh whew, sorry, I do have buttons that send me on a rip, and now you know one or two of them.
Listen, I believe I heard the heating system switch off. Hey, maybe it's time for AC?
Life in our beloved Mississippi. Make sure your switches are working. It's that time of the year.
Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi Storyteller. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
