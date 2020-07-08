Summer dieting is an unknown, a vernacular of sorts in some poor southern soul’s mind. There is just too much temptation, right under our noses and everywhere we look in order to join the baked chicken bandwagon during summertime.
Perhaps we plan a luncheon with fresh fruit salad, sounds diety, doesn’t it? There would be peaches, strawberries, watermelon and cantaloupe, total 1,000 calories … think about it – can’t be done. I declare summertime is not the right time to cut calories.
Not only fresh fruit, but in the Deep South, we are into purple hull peas, fresh corn on the cob (with plenty of butter, of course), fried okra and butter beans, all served with cornbread muffins (and plenty of butter). Not to forget fresh peach cobbler (you know with butter) and blackberry pie (the same).
OMG! It’s just not fair. In order to stay thin and trim, we, who live in the South, must bound our hands and wear more than a mask during the three months known as June, July and August, when fresh produce is available, straight from the gardens of hardworking Mississippians. Just the scent is at least one-hundred calories.
Quickly I must mention fresh tomatoes. They will save us, somewhat. I mean stuffed tomatoes with tuna salad are low calorie, but who can indulge the-such three times a day? We all know fresh tomatoes are much better when served with purple hull peas and fried chicken (oh, and corn muffins with you know), just saying …
Oh, yes, fresh lettuce, green onions, cabbage and all varieties of peppers are nourishing plus the fact they are low-cal but, sigh, who can munch on rabbit-food when Granny’s table is laden with fresh veggies from the garden? No one, I tell you.
My earliest memories as a child were intermingled with Granny and her cooking. Not that I indulged so much because I was a skinny little kid, but it was family time, lots of laughter and comments made about our day or perhaps our plans for the next day. It was good stuff, the eating and the conversing, with the entire family at the dinner table together.
I don’t remember an overload of tuna salad but more like chicken and dumplings, plus fresh veggies and of course, Granny’s famous bread pudding. So many children of today are missing these wonderful times. I mean it’s grab a pizza or chicken nuggets, add mac-n-cheese then sling it on a TV table and that’s it. There is no conversation, no giggles, no kicking at the table, and I must add, no clean-up time as a family.
My cousins and I washed and dried the dishes. Today I wish I would have recorded some of our conversations. I think most of the time, after we were done, we were planning a Sunday afternoon drive along 8th Street, while our grandparents napped.
And even before we were old enough to drive, there were walks to Walls Drugstore, located on 20th Street, because it was the only thing open during those days. It was the time of the Mississippi Blue Law. But you know, we were happy.
I must add that we were very aware of the rules set by our parents and grandparents and strictly abided by them, which is different from today. But that’s another column for a later time.
I am reminded of the popular tune from the 60s, "See You in September." As you hum along, picture huge green salads, baked chicken, broiled fish and coleslaw, oh, and no dessert. Yeah, that type cuisine will reemerge in September, when the summer’s through.
See you in September
See you when the summer's through
Here we are saying goodbye at the station
Summer vacation
Is taking you away
Well, have a good time
But remember
There is danger
In the summer moon above
Will I see you in September
Or lose you to a summer love?
But, hey, this is summer of 2020 and well, we are not at the station as mentioned in the song. We are on summer vacation in good ole Mississippi, one more time. Make the most of it. Baked chicken time will be here sooner than we want.
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
