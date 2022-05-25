Twenty-five years ago, when I first began my storytelling career, the art form was really an unknown thing.
I mean, when I shared stories with friends or schools and libraries, I never considered myself a storyteller.
The term storyteller wasn't used at all and the worse of it, storytelling was not considered an art form, but slowly during the years, it has become a huge asset in many areas, especially in education.
I am amazed and I admit my ears perk-up when today I hear the term storyteller or storytelling in everyday conversation. Also, if one should pay attention to TV commercials, I have heard the words become more and more frequent.
I must tell you it is a great to joy for my chosen post-retirement career to be acknowledged as legit, not just entertainment, but yet entertaining as well. I must quickly add, most importantly, legit as a teaching tool.
And so today I celebrate. I celebrate the art form known as storytelling.
Did you know storytelling is the oldest art form known to man (and woman)? Yes, it is true. Before cave drawings, families and friends sat around the fire and told stories. Can you imagine? In my mind's eye I can see the primitive people huddled together enjoying the warmth of the fire and telling the happenings of their day.
It was a time of companionship. Like we Baptist say, Food and Fellowship. But in today's conversation, we consider this time as bonding. Also, the early people taught such things as surviving wild animals, the elements of freezing temps or terrible heat. Perhaps the neighbors were hostile, and the baby was sick. It was life and death, day by day, and I am certain the stories helped to see them through.
Today our stories are not, perhaps, as desperate, yet important as well. Many times, we tell stories to soothe our souls, to uplift a bad situation, to show that there really is a light at the end of the tunnel.
I remember my visit to the Childrens' hospital in Jackson. Oh, how the children, parents too, needed a bright light, a time of cheerfulness, a helpful diversion. The storyteller had arrived!
My stories that day were about pets. I told them about my KayKay and asked them to tell me about theirs. Although I couldn't bring KayKay , I had great photos and talked about many of my pup's antics and in-turn I heard many kitty and puppy stories, cherished stories shared by the young patients.
When I participated with the National Storytelling Festival (by zoom in 2020), I rubbed elbows with storytellers from many areas: Russia, Germany, Africa, Britain, Scotland, India and from across the US plus I was honored and privileged to witness the many unique and intriguing stories and as well storytelling techniques. It was amazing.
I represented Mississippi and I told a true southern-humor type tale, and I must say I was one-of-a-kind. Maybe good, maybe bad, but unique and I laughingly think I was perhaps unforgettable. It was great fun and really a once in a lifetime opportunity.
But what I am really saying is let us never do away with our stories again. We must tell our stories, all stories, because once they go away, the powers that be could make up their own about us, our time and our culture. That must not happen.
Today I celebrate the resurgence of storytelling and storytellers everywhere. As we tellers like to say:
Story. Story. Come hear my story.
Anne McKee is a Meridian native and Mississippi historian. She is the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and the Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.