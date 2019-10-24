Yeppers, this week it was time to revisit the “Ole Ladies” Halloween party, an annual event. But this year it was a little different. Oh, the great food was there (some of it featured eyeballs) and the red velvet cake actually “bled.”
But what was different? It was the scary stories.
You see almost everyone got in on telling a story, sometimes two or three of them, mostly based on true events, with perhaps a bit of embellishment. By the end of the party, we all sat on the edge of our seats. Yeah. Sort of jumpy, we were.
I admit that I started it all by telling a true murder story that happened in Meridian, May, 1967. My good friend Heather helped with the research. I made a folder to hold the 12 newspaper accounts about the crime, which I passed around for everyone to read. The reason I had remembered the event so clearly is that my Aunt Eula witnessed the actual murder.
From the May 27, 1967, edition of Hattiesburg American:
Man charged in Meridian nursing home murder
MERIDIAN, MISS (AP) – A young man has been charged with murder in the death of an 86-year-old Meridian woman at a nursing home here last Sunday.
Police said Gus Hampton Jr., 21, was arrested at his home early today in connection with the stabbing death of Mrs. John W. Blough.
Mrs. Blough was stabbed three times in the chest and cut on both arms shortly before dawn last Sunday. She had been a patient in the nursing home for two years and was an invalid.
A roommate, Miss Eula Lamb, 70, heard Mrs. Blough’s screams and told officers she saw the killer in the light of a table lamp.
Aunt Eula told my mother that she wasn’t afraid. Also she was able to give an exact description of the murderer and therefore a quick arrest was made. The killer confessed immediately. There was never a motive for the crime revealed in any media source.
So yeah, after my story, there was a deluge of discussion and the ladies began to remember an array of scary stories they had heard about or witnessed.
After all isn’t Halloween the proper time to tell such tales?
Well, we really had it going this week at the “Ole Ladies” Halloween party. One lady remembered a time when she was in the hospital and was in a great deal of pain and then saw a vision of her long deceased mother sitting in a chair there in the hospital room. Her mother nodded her head as if to say “you will be fine” and the pain was gone in an instant.
Someone else remembered sleeping over in a historic home and hearing footsteps in the room and of course, we all recounted stories about the two ghosts thought to be at Merrehope (one good and one bad). Another lady spoke up with a tale about her preacher-daddy who was called to help a neighboring congregation rid a young girl of demons.
By this time, our eyes were as big as moons.
But we continued.
There was a story about an old lady who had visits from her grandpa, a man long dead. One day there was a young, teenage visitor in her home who actually witnessed the old man. He described him as tall and thin wearing a black suit, with black string tie and a straw, Boater-style hat.
Then the teenager looked up and saw a photo of the old man on the lady’s wall. He asked and she replied, “That’s Grandpa.”
After this story, we all declared it was time to go and the hostess gave out party favors of homemade caramel/chocolate covered apples. They were to die for – ah, well maybe not today.
Because there is always next year’s “Ole Ladies” Halloween party and we aim to be there.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
