Nobody gets out of here alive …
Whew, that’s a thought provoking statement but one we should soberly consider.
It was like my druggist said a few years back when I handed him a script for Lyme disease. He stood quietly for a few seconds (seemed like hours) and finally said, “Well, something’s gonna get you.”
I was not relieved. A druggist will usually encourage their sick ones, like “Ah, you’ll be just fine,” but not that day. As I stood eyeball to eyeball with him, I suddenly realized that “something” could be Lyme disease.
But it wasn’t, praise God.
OMG, that “something” remains in my future and I might add, in your future as well.
Then I see all of the coronavirous pandemic information on the nightly news, known as COVID-19, and I think, maybe this is my “something.”
That’s when I remember that Hubs and I live in the Fuddy/Duddy realm and we are just fine with it. Like we avoid crowds like the plague and I suppose today plague and pandemic have the same meaning. That’s right we got a jump on the stuff.
Since experiencing Lyme disease, my number one good habit, which resulted from it, was washing my hands. I remember when I was diagnosed, my doctor said, “You will have to give up two of your boyfriends and wash your hands 10 times per day.” He really did say that and so I followed the doctor’s orders. (Wink, Wink.)
Then my internist added, “Launder your sheets in hot, hot water as least twice per week.” So I did and I reasoned it was excellent advice for good hygiene, 24/7. She also said to stay out of crowds, thus the fuddy-duddy part came forth.
Fuddy/Duddy must sound dull and uneventful, if you don’t live on a good corner, with three full length windows, I suppose it could be. But you see between Hubs and me, we NEVER miss a thing. If it happens at the intersection of our corner or either on one of the streets, (one runs north and south and the other east and west), then the event becomes part of our daily journal.
Oh, you weren’t aware of the McKee Ranch Journal? My, oh, my – why you might have a starring role in the diary-type-thing, ‘cause we don’t miss much. It is part of the fuddy-duddy lifestyle and sometimes parts of it could be added as a law enforcement report, I suppose, if requested.
So yes, stay out of crowds, wash hands humpity-dumpity times per day, live a fuddy-duddy lifestyle and oh, write a “Dear John letter” to at least two boyfriends and all of this could keep COVID-19 away from your doorstep, and I must add to the list, Lyme disease and the ole-fashioned flu.
It is just smart to form good habits: sleep eight hours per night, drink plenty of liquids, stay out of crowds, eat healthy, get some exercise, cut back on the booze (or cut it out all together, for Pete’s Sake) and OMG, stop smoking, oh, and yes, think good thoughts.
Good, positive thoughts are healing and I think essential as preventive medicine. Be happy, laugh a lot, read good stuff, watch uplifting TV programs and movies and when you do get out, spend time with people who make you happy. They’re out there, just look for them.
At lunch today, I made green beans and I mentioned to Hubs that I think I will try to include something green at each meal like, green salad, cabbage, turnip greens or brussel sprouts and we should cover our plates with at least two-thirds of the green stuff, but he just turned on his heel and walked toward the cookies.
I’ll work on that.
COVID-19 is serious and my intention is not to marginalize the seriousness of the situation, but to prepare, think it through – what can we all do to make it better. Because as my druggist said, “Something is gonna get us.” Let it not be the coronavirous pandemic.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
