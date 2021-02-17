Call me a Grinch.
I've been called worse but I do not like the white stuff. If I did, then I would have stayed in Minnesota, like I passed through the shivering winds of that state one time but I got out of there as soon as possible.
That's right. Because in the midst of a beautiful Indian summer, fluttering, snow that it, just might begin there, out of nowhere.
Best to stay in the humidity of Mississippi.
I admit I do complain about our sultry air at times but just pay no attention to me because deep down I know I can flip on the AC and go about my business but with snow, in Mississippi, everything shuts down.
I don't like it.
Oh, I might have a smile on my face, but I don't like it.
Oh, there were years when I was excited to hear snow in the forecast. Yep, those years when Hubs and I worked and the kids were in school. Oh, those glorious Snow Days. Even if the power was out, we could cook over a real fire in our fireplace, read books, play games and wile the afternoon away in total silence.
I've not enjoyed total silence in at least 20/30 years.
However I do, sort of, rather enjoy the fluttering of big flakes when they first make a debut into my view but I know trouble is on the way because the temps in my part of the world flip-flop on a whim. We all know that. I mean 28 in the morning and 62 in late afternoon is nothing, sort of expected.
And after the flakes and temps begin to rise, the trouble really begins. Roads are slippery, driveways and sidewalks are messy and my front deck, well, in the past I have broken a wrist and sprained an ankle just trying to feed the birds while throwing bread to them off said front deck.
I decided to let the Lord take care of the birds.
Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your Heavenly Father feeds them. – Matthew 6:26
And thankfully I add, the Lord took care of me too and continues to do so.
As I write this morning, the snow has passed and today's forecast is for late afternoon rain, maybe even near one-half inch. I shall not complain, not one minute and I am aware that rain is only unfrozen snow, really I am.
Rather I will be thankful for a nice, rather new, metal roof which perches upon my house. And I will think about the beautiful spring flowers which even now will benefit from near one-half inch of February rain.
Most of all, I shall be thankful for today's rain which will wash away the snow.
But, there's always tomorrow.
Anne McKee is a proud native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” She is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.