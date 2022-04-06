Sinus talk...
What does one sinus say to the other.
"Let's blow this place."
Okay, I'm wacky today, all dosed up on steroids. Yep, it's that time of year, when sinuses take over my life. Like, a friend calls with lunch invitation. My answer, "Wait a minute, let me check with my sinuses."
Oh, woe is me, but I know it's coming each year, every year.
Yikes, it's awful, but expected. And you know why?
We live in a place where the temps rise and fall 50 degrees in one day and not just occasionally but with the change of each season. What?
That's right, but quickly I must say. I will never move away because everything else is so nice, except humidity. That's another story for another day.
But I've just gotta say We live in a sinus valley. There, I've said it. It is just a fact, so suck it up.
Wait a minute, I didn't mean that. Really not a good choice of words, that is when writing about sinuses. Ugh!
My next thoughts: How to survive?
1. Buy several air purifiers, one for each room.
2. Keep plenty of tissues on hand.
3. Nose Spray, Nose Spray, Nose Spray
4. Eat ice cream
The last one is just a personal preference, but it is surprising what a big dish of the stuff can do to clear sinuses.
And before you can blink a bleary eye, Mr. Humidity will arrive, and it will be a new day, a new plan, new conversations and a lot of AC plus sitting in a swimming pool.
It might be the steroids talking, but I sorta think living anywhere else other than Mississippi could be a drag. Think of all of your sinus-involved friends and acquaintances. I mean without mutual throbbing heads and watery eyes you may have never met. And if you lived in Arizona or Big Sky Country like Wyoming where no one even knows they have a sinus, just saying, sinus friendships are unknown.
Yep, it's the steroids.
Moving along, Hubs is always a little nervous when I pull out the Z Pack. He knows it is gonna be a few wild days, but hey, steroids are my friends this time of year just like all of my sinus suffering friends. You know who you are,
So let us meet by the tissue box and have a round of nose spray. I'll bring the ice cream.
Anne McKee is a Mississippi Storyteller. She is Director of the Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
