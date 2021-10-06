Have you seen it? I mean the evil-eyed squirrel. He has sort of squatted on my front porch. Well KayKay, my Morkie pup, is on it. Yes, she thinks she's a squirrel dog.
I have never witnessed such a growl coming out of the little girl's throat and her sweet big, brown eyes are no longer sweet. This fluffy girl of ten pounds means business. I call her ten pounds of terror.
But the squirrel pays her no mind. He is about his business. October is a big month in squirrel-land as he prepares for the winter and he will not be deterred. KayKay and I need to stay out of his way.
And I declare that the busy squirrel has bulked up to at least five pounds or more. Maybe he worked out at the gym all summer. Who knows?
But what I do know is KayKay would be on him like a monkey on a cupcake if she could just open the front door. And on our morning walks, KayKay and I, she searches for the beady eyed varmint more than a place to potty. Sometimes we're out for over an hour as KayKay continues to lose her train of thought.
Potty, KayKay. Potty, KayKay.
Now I admit the fuzzy girl has a mighty loud howl, sort of like a squirrel dog. And on some days she and I howl just for the heck of it.
Have you ever tried it, howling? Maybe this is a secret but a good howl is almost as soothing as popping Xanax. Not that I would know because you see I prefer to howl, along with my girl, KayKay.
So we were howling the other day as we walked along looking for squirrels rather than you-know-what. Not me but her, and as we returned to our front porch, we noticed the varmint had left a bunch of acorns by the front door. Acorns, I tell you.
What were we to do?
I mean I know nothing about preparing acorns for a squirrel meal or albeit even a human meal. KayKay and I looked at each other and we knew this was a message of some type. Maybe varmint squirrel was reaching out? Was he in trouble? Did he need help?
Early the next morning when KayKay and I entered the kitchen, there he was. Not inside in the house – I mean I'm still breathing, aren't I, and if he had appeared in squirrel flesh, I wouldn't be among the living. But he was at the window, just staring in at us.
Whew – this might take more than a howl. Where is the Xanax, I almost screamed?
But KayKay saved the day.
You see as we began our walk, said squirrel bounded from the window and at a distance, joined us. He scampered along with eyes glaring and that's when KayKay stopped and wagged her tail. I didn't join her with the sign of friendliness because it just wasn't necessary. One tail a-wagging was enough, just saying.
It did seem that was all demon-squirrel needed. Yes, a sign of friendliness did the trick and at once the aggressive rodent was calmer, without a howl or even Xanax.
This morning on our walk we saw him. I think he was in a good mood, busy as usual but rather friendly in a squirrely way. He glanced toward us but knew we were friends and the world seemed calmer, at least at McKee Ranch.
Maybe she is a squirrel dog after all?
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
