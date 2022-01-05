What the heck – is 60 really the new 40? Not that I’m 60 – (maybe, maybe not), but what an interesting speculation. I remember when even 40 years old was ancient, don’t you? Hmm, that would mean that 80 is 60 and 100 is 80 – Good Grief!
Wasn’t it the Spanish explorer, Juan Ponce de Leon, who searched for the mythical “Fountain of Youth?” Instead he explored the beautiful Florida peninsula – now a mecca for youthful retirees who still enjoy the zest for life. Everything usually works out.
So, the ongoing search for youth continues – from the earliest Greek translations, the word poton which means that which one drinks is included in mythology and literature. This is a drink usually made by a magician, sorcerer, dragon, fairy or witch and has magical properties. It can be used to heal, bewitch or poison people even to restore youth.
Potions are included in such writings as Tristan and Iseult, C. S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe, Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of Macbeth and one of my favorites, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.
History recorded that during the 19th Century is was common to see wandering charlatans sometimes called Snake Oil Salesman who sold magical potions. Those accounts tell sorrowful tales of fake medicines that did more harm than good.
Some were known as Dr Kilmer’s Swamp Root, made from roots found in the swamp, Kickapoo Indian Medicine Company, and Dr. Morse’s Indian Root Pill. Popular traveling medicine shows dotted throughout the US frontier where hardworking folks needed some type of relief that was promised from any smooth talking stranger. During the early 1900s there was a new type of quackery known as the “Electro Medic Doctor.”
Customers were invited to experience the power of electromagnetism that could rejuvenate muscles, restore hair, and allow the amazing abilities to diagnose and treat many various diseases.
It is worth a mention that throughout all of the centuries, 60 years old was considered very elderly. This new sentiment of 60 is now the new 40 was only contrived during the last 25 years or so.
This new thought pattern loudly proclaims the fact that people are living longer – not just living, but enjoying youthful life styles. In general the Baby-Boomer generation is healthier, we feel younger, more active, and guess what – we control a large portion of the American bank accounts.
We are the people who set standards; we usually control the political arena as well. We travel, and eat out, we support the arts, our families, and if we want, we work, but only if we want. We are a large group of volunteers. Many nonprofit, service organizations would have to shut their doors without us.
Hey, maybe the Baby-Boomers have really found the “Fountain of Youth.”
Yvonne DiVita, in “How to Market the Baby Boomer Demographic wrote. “These are not rocking-chair women of the 20th Century. They’re vibrant, colorful, energetic, and connected women who love hanging out with their granddaughters. They’re over 50 but act as if they are under 40 – living up to their expectations, not yours.”
I must add – the same is true for 50-plus men as well.
Ah, the search for the “Fountain of Youth” – an eternal search it has always seemed. In this 21st Century the desire for a youthful mindset and appearance is at an all time high. At least once an hour a commercial for the “Life Time Lift” is seen nationwide on television and in hard-print publications as well.
The old standbys of more exercise, less fatty and sugary foods, no smoking, no drinking, good attitudes, doing what you love, and associating with people that build you up rather than knock you down all will work more effectively as well, I think.
So let us celebrate – 60 is truly the new 40. GO BOOMERS GO!
Anne McKee is the director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour, an annual storytelling event in Meridian. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.