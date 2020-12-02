In this 21st Century as we deal with aggravations, I dare say scammers are at the top of the list, along with mosquitoes, taxes, politics and the sort. So today I shall issue, via this column, a Scammer Primer.
My scammer advice is tried-and-true and guaranteed to do away with the peskiest of the lot. It seems 99% of scams are by telephone therefore my scammer advice is geared to that type of communication.
Scammer Primer
A. Keep your telephone contact list up to date therefore when an unknown number appears, then just ignore it, and then block it.
B. Or perhaps the call is from the same area code as your Aunt Betty and you are not comfortable ignoring it, therefore just click on and wait for a voice. If it’s not Aunt Betty’s voice, hang up.
C. Now there are times the incoming number looks important, like you’ve won the lottery. Use the same technique as Aunt Betty’s call. If there is just breathing on the line, then a shrill whistle could be necessary. That’s right, blast the thing right into the microphone. The result could be more than likely an irate scammer (which can be sort of fun) and/or if a legit person, then you can profusely apologize and blame the awful noise on your Hubs (that can be fun too).
D. There was a period of time upon answering an important looking number a loud male’s voice said, “Joanne?” And if I answered, “No, this isn’t Joanne,” then he said, “Oh, you will do,” and began his sales pitch. Those calls eventually required the shrill whistle.
E. But the humdinger of them all was the IRS call. I was completely caught off guard at first, but being the sly bunny that I am, I am pleased to say I presented an award-winning performance. The voice on the other end of the line began with deep, gravely grunts and was definitely not from Mississippi. He began, “You owe the IRS $10,000 which must be paid today otherwise all of your bank accounts will be drained. Give me all of your bank account numbers.” Now was time for my award-winning performance. “EEEK,” I squealed. “Oh, what can I do?” I continued as I cried with my seemingly last breath. The jerk-head scammer didn’t miss a beat. “This is for real. You owe the IRS and I must have the money now.” This is when I went into gear. “Oh, please sir, could you call back at 2 p.m. and I will get the bank information from my husband for you by then.” The scammer clicked off the line and I really figured that was the end of it but I was wrong, so wrong. Promptly at 2 p.m. my phone rang and yep, the same “IRS voice” greeted me with, “Give me your banking information.” My meek, little weak voice was gone when I answered, “You sorry sack of ----. Why don’t you get a real job?” Before I could finish my words, the varmint clicked off never to call again. I suppose I’ve been marked off of the list.
F. There have been times when a challenge in my voice will get the scammer off the line, like “Let me speak to your supervisor,” or especially when the call is supposedly recorded, then I ask, “Are you all crazy?” or “How dare you insult my accent?” or “I am reporting you to the Secretary of State.” A few years ago I did report one caller to the Indiana Secretary of State and the state took action. I received copies of all the reprimanding correspondences to the caller, seems they had been in trouble before.
My today’s column is entitled Scammers Beware, but I am not speaking to all who have been victims or potential victims. I am speaking to the scammers. You beware of us, the public. We are no longer overwhelmed or traumatized. We’re on to you and we’re sick of it.
So scammers, get a real job because we, the people, will not, shall not supply a paycheck for you any longer.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.