January is upon us and many visited a doctor this month or last month or will next month. And at that visit as we approach the inner room of the clinic there are certain words that we shall surely hear.
“This might sting a little bit.”
“Put it on with the opening down the front.”
“Put it on with the opening down the back.”
“Are you allergic to anything?”
“Open your mouth wide, now cough.”
“This won’t take long.”
“Hold very still.”
“Take a deep breath.”
“Take a deep breath and hold.”
“Put you specimen in the vial.”
“We sprayed the area with an anesthetic solution so it won’t hurt.” HA!
“After this minor surgery, you won’t hurt any longer.” HA!
“I think it’s broke.”GULP!
But probably the most alarming to me was when I was with Hubs. The doctor entered pulling on long, vinyl gloves and said with great authority, “Take the stance.”
That’s when I shut my eyes. I don’t know what happened, don’t want to know, and never asked. NEVER!
But it was last week at my first visit of the year when a very unusual (to me) form was proffered with such questions to answer: (1) Do you avoid people? (2) Is conversation difficult for you? (3) Do you spend days alone thinking weird thoughts?
Obviously the writer of the questions has never met me. Oh, okay – I may think a few weird thoughts, occasionally, but making conversation and avoiding people is not part of my every day planner. Actually I remember a time when Hubs and I stopped at the Winn Dixie you know just for a minute or two and saw more people that we knew than we had seen in a month-of-Sundays.
We all gathered up at the front entrance (about 12 of us) and commenced to chit-chat all over the place when I spied my youngest son, Kelly, walking across the parking lot. He was not hard to miss at 6’5” and as he got closer I could see a big grin on this face. I know he was thinking, “Just look at my parents making a commotion at the Winn Dixie.”
He didn’t even slow down but said in general to everyone, while smiling like crazy, “I am so sorry.”
That’s one of my all-time favorite memories of my handsome boy.
So at your next visit pay close attention and you might collect your own list of sayings, because they are there for the picking. And, just saying, be careful with those weird thoughts because as someone real smart said, “Thoughts can become actions” and actions well, the wrong kind of actions, can put you in the jail-house or worst, in the looney-house.
Sayings from the doctor’s office, just another day in the life of those who reside at the McKee Ranch.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
