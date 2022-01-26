Last week, I had the awesome opportunity to present stories as part of Mississippi Children's Museum-Meridian's Storytelling Festival. As I gazed upon the audience, it was heartfelt to see so many grandparents with grandchildren in attendance, especially grandmothers.
I was reminded of the many grandmothers I have had the opportunity to observe and as well to assist at certain times when I volunteered as a member of the Meridian/Lauderdale County Community, such as festivals, art events, civic clubs, churches and occasionally in the classroom.
Therefore, today I salute: Grandmothers of Mississippi.
It has been my experience as I attend events, whether educational or just for fun, that besides the children, a grandmother is the main focus. Grandmothers, who grab a child's hand and march them, sometimes even dragging them along, to a meeting, class, event or presentation which she is convinced will benefit her grandchild.
She is correct.
Have you ever really thought about it? In many Mississippi households, the grandmother is the breadwinner, caretaker, driver, chief cook-and-bottle-washer. She sees to her grandchildren's safety, health and education.
And there is a deeper story, one which is sometimes never known. How the grandmother became a full time parent and grandmother. At times the story is heartbreaking, but the grandmother's gentle soul opened her arms and gathered the children into her household.
And oh, how she prays.
I can remember when as a volunteer, a group needed to find the best line of correspondence. We needed a good source between the children and their household. Finally, I said, "Grandmothers."
So, we organized a "Grandmothers Tea." We extended an invitation to all grandmothers who were interested in the grandchild's education.
There were two objectives: (1) Updates pertaining to upcoming educational opportunities for the children. (2) To celebrate, encourage and uplift the grandmothers. And I am happy to report the tea was well attended and we as volunteers, were allowed to make a face-to-face acquaintance with these wonderful women, the grandmothers, some of whom we continue to know today as friends.
You know I am all for online communication but there is nothing like one-on-one to see the kind faces, genuine love and concern grandmothers hold for their grandchildren. It is overwhelming and heartfelt.
There was a time when I (and I don't remember the details) as a volunteer visited churches to observe and assist with after school programs. But what I do remember was watching grandmothers and a few great grandmothers at work. On the day I was there, we met in the church's dining room, a large room with tables and chairs, plus a long serving table. It was 3:30 in the afternoon and six lively ladies were ready for the children.
There was an agreement made many years earlier that the school bus would drop students off at the church. I so wish you could have seen what I saw on that January afternoon. It was cold and the kids ran into a cheerful, warm room and were greeted with smiles and hugs.
The grandmothers bustled around directing the children toward the serving table filled with good things to eat and drink. Everyone sat and ate and discussed their day then it was homework time, really work time. The grandmothers were serious about their studies, no sliding, and only good grades were expected.
The routine at the church was M-F, 3:30 pm until the parents picked them up. It was a safe, warm, loving, hard-working group of grandmothers and students.
And so last week at the museum, I was so fortunate to meet and talk with a new grandmother whom I now call friend. She shared with me visits, along with her grandson, to the library, school functions, and of course, the museum. I could see her love and concern, just as I had seen down through the years with all of the grandmothers I have been privileged to admire.
Salute: Grandmothers of Mississippi. Today tell a grandmother that she is loved.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.