We have hurricanes in the Gulf, the presidential political trail and COVID-19, what’s going on?
The current hurricane is Sally. You know I have always liked Sally. I mean all of the gals named Sally whom I have known, but now, I’ve taken a second look. Do you remember Sally Brown? She was Charlie Brown’s little sister in the comic strip Peanuts. On one hand she is good-hearted, friendly, cute and sweet. But like many younger sisters, she can be too rambunctious and nosey. And she is madly in love with Linus, the piano player. But all in all, Sally is trusting and sees the world through innocent eyes.
Oh, if we could only be a little more Sally Brown-ish.
But today with this Sally, we have not lost power. That in its self gives the ole gal a plus. I must quickly add Sally has a gang of disturbances lined up behind her. The weatherman quoted a total of five and they already have names: Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy and Vicky with Wilfred as an extra, if needed.
According to www.nola.com, “There is only one other time in recorded history when five or more tropical cyclones have existed together in the Atlantic, per Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach. The first time was between September 11 and 14, 1971.”
Good grief …
But, but, but – why am I complaining? Lauderdale County, Mississippi, is fine. No weather problems here, just a reprieve from the humidity. And with the cool breezes this morning, we can see fall is almost here.
Oh, my, I just now stepped to the front porch. The air is light and cool and I can breathe deeply again. COVID 19 is now only a memory for my family and we are thankful. Also, nationwide the virus has declined and a vaccination will soon be available.
I like Sally even better now.
So today I will not worry about the weather, politics or COVID-19. Rather I will enjoy a breakfast of pan-fried sausage and Hubs has made biscuits from scratch. I shall spoon pear preserves generously on my plate which were sweetly given to the McKee family by our good friend Penny.
Also, I will sit on the front porch and breathe deeply, thankful all of our September bills have been paid, food is in the pantry and the freezer and we are all (my entire family) in excellent health, once again. I will pat my knee and little KayKay, our rescue Morkie pup will make herself comfy in my lap.
Yes, I will count my blessings. Oh, I know many other things in my life could be better. I, like so many, have had disappointments and broken hearts, but I can see the glass half full. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel and I am thankful.
And today I will think about Sally. The name means “Princess.” According to www.nameberry.com Sally is a cheerful, fresh-faced girl-next-door name that was originally a nickname for Sarah. The name was popular in the eighteenth century and then again from the 1920s to the 1960s. She appeared in Cabaret, When Harry Met Sally and songs like Mustang Sally.
But in September 2020, Sally swept through Gulf Shores, Alabama, and Pensacola, Florida, not so much like the girl-next-door, but more like Mustang Sally – Ride Sally Ride …
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
