I arrived to the doctor’s office with a dread. It wasn’t the visit, no, it was the wait. You see the waiting room was totally stacked with sniffles, hacks and coughs. I took a seat in the corner as I hoped to be out of sight and out of the germ parade.
But then, the conversation began.
It is amazing when total strangers will converse as old friends. In Mississippi, they say, we never meet a stranger. ( Mississippi is like coming home)
That is when I tuned into the vibes of the room. You see these total strangers were debating turkey and dressing, their secret recipes and “do’s and don’ts.” Well, I had to get in on this conversation. But first, I continued to sit and listen, as I waited for my opportunity.
As I waited my turn, I heard one woman say, “I NEVER put boiled eggs in mine.”
Another, with great passion responded, “I cook my cornbread in a black iron skillet.”
And a third chimed in with, “I always cook the onions, celery and green peppers before pouring them into the mixture.”
But it was when another voice said, “My family prefers stuffing.”
Stuffing!
That’s when we knew we had a Yankee in our midst.
You could see the shocked faces all across the room. What the heck? Stuffing?
It was during the quietness of the moment that I made my entrance into the muck and mire of dressing making. You see my technique was honed at the knee of my Calvert granny. Back in the day, if the Calvert’s knew anything, they knew how the make the best turkey and dressing in Kemper County.
Before the crowd could catch their breath, I blurted out, “I never put sage in mine.”
Heads jerked my way from all across the room. They didn’t even know I was there.
That’s when the loudest of among them stood and pointed her finger at me. “Well then, Missy, you are not a real dressing maker.”
A hush covered the entire place and eyes darted toward me. What would I respond?
I mean I am a southern, very southern lady. You know we speak in hushed tones, keep our seats, with hands politely held in our laps, with a pleasant smile upon our faces and cool and serene countenances. Our facial expressions never belie what we are really thinking.
But not this time! Some stranger, yes stranger, had insulted my granny’s dressing. You can mistreat me, but never my granny.
I cleared my throat. “Madam, let it be known that sage is only used in stuffing!”
There I said it.
Once again the room was quiet, faces stunned. But finally a small voice could be heard. “My memaw never used sage.”
And one by one heads nodded and the room was in agreement, except for one, the loud one.
She then stood to make a statement on the behalf of sage when her name was called. She jerked her head toward the nurse, hesitated a moment before marching down the hall. The door closed. It was all over.
We all sat bug-eyed. Then someone asked, “Do you make or buy the cranberry sauce?”
Here we go again …
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.