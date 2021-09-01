After a COVID-19 break, the annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour returns on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 7-9 p.m, at 631 40th Avenue (across from Calvary Baptist Church, off Eighth Street)
The event is free and open to the public, with a small charge for parking benefiting the church.
Mark your calendar and plan to take the opportunity to enjoy and learn a large portion of Meridian's history. The cemetery encompasses 10 acres and is considered a Victorian-age resting place, with five wars represented.
But perhaps the burials of Romani Royalty could be considered that of greatest interest there at the graveyard. Why Romani gypsies?
Yes, it is a zinger of a story, a true story, every word. Come out on Sept. 25 and hear it all, with period guitar music by the talented Ted Hennington (and dance by Gypsy).
This year, Chad and Jamela Johnson portray the King and Queen. Jamela is known for this quote aimed toward her next door neighbor, who is one of Meridian Founders, Lewis Ragsdale. “Mr Ragsdale, you are too noisy and you disturb my sleep.”
And this year, the story of the death of a young woman, Mrs. Leila Williams Smith, is included with the tour and delivered with great drama and fanfare. From the book, “Meridian, the Queen with a Past” published in 1985 by Mr. Jack Shank, I found this statement:
At her request, Mrs. Smith's funeral (1906) as carried out by her husband, L.P. Smith, was a tribute of love and beauty. In fact the scene was that of a wedding. She was dressed in pink silk complete with veil and laid out among a bed of roses in the first open casket every seen in Meridian. Young ladies in white dresses lined the staircase. Each held a bouquet in her arms. As the minister preached the funeral, a violinist played softly in the background.
As tour director, (yes, it's still me, Yikes!) I hope to reenact this historic event with help from Libby Davidson (Mrs. Leila Smith) and Brandon Davidson (L.P. Smith).
Meridian Little Theatre will provide the pink, wedding dress, and well, I am still working on “the bed of roses.” But this is really one you must not miss.
Of course, the two mouthy Founders of Meridian will be on hand to continue the great debate: “Who is really the Founder of Meridian?” Mr John Ball, portrayed by Michael Edwards and Mr. Lewis Ragsdale, portrayed by Brad Hampton.
A new part this year will be Mrs. Truly, mother of Richard Harrison Truly. Retired Vice Admiral Truly, who was perhaps best known for his role of NASA Astronaut, was a product of Meridian schools. Mrs. Truly was a retired City of Meridian school teacher and is buried in Rose Hill Cemetery. She will be portrayed by Margaret Remy. I mean what mother doesn't like to “brag about her boy.”
And once again we bring the story of one of Meridian's most illustrious residents, William S. Patton. Perhaps one of his most memorable accomplishments was the opening of the Lauderdale Springs Resort in 1849, a fancy place. It is interesting to note pricing for the resort:
One month – $20, One week – $6, Overnight --$1, Simple meals – 50 cents. Children and servants were ½ price, Stabling horses – $10 monthly and lights in the form of candles or lamps were an extra charge.
This year Patton is portrayed by his great great grandson, Ed Welch, while Carol Welch will portray Mrs. Patton.
It is very exciting to see and hear family stories shared by a descendant such as the story of Charles Rubush, a Yankee soldier, who returned after the Civil War to help rebuild Meridian. His story is told by his great great grandson, Dep Ward Calhoun.
And of course that hanging in 1924 at the courthouse as shared in the words of Sheriff Cannady (Brandon Harper) and the devastating cyclone in 1906 when Police Chief Nelson was killed. He is portrayed by Greg Hatcher, nephew of the victim.
And so much more.
Come out for this yearly offering of happiness, sadness, cronies and personages, criminals and life-savers as uttered flamboyantly and/or meekly by volunteer historians and storytellers at Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.