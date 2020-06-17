Are you unforgettable? Like, if you met someone new, would they remember your name or even remember meeting you at all – something to think about?
Aw, some people prefer being forgotten. They just want to stand in the corner without saying a peep, all safe and secure. Sadly, that persona will not work very well in today’s world. We, as Americans, have been taught to live competitive lifestyles and personally, I am not totally in agreement.
I prefer to ride along life’s pathway, peaceful and calm, not too meek, but at the same time not aggressive (well, maybe a tiny bit with Hubs), but mainly just enjoying the view. I think it helps my blood pressure.
Competitiveness, capped off with assertiveness can drive away sweetness. You’ve met those “go-getters,” haven’t you? The gleam in their eye and set of the jaw can be a little scary, especially for those standing in the corner. The assertive types are really unforgettable, just think of those killer-sales-calls, day and night – night and day.
Good morning, Mrs. McKee (the caller says with a terrible accent). If the motor fell out of your car, onto your head, what would you do?”
That’s when I hang up. He would be an extended car warranty/medical insurance combination type salesperson. Geez! I hope they never have Face-Time, too, too scary, and really unforgettable. haha
But at the same time, unforgettable is a mainstay in the sweetness category or should be, if all is legit. Many people are sweetness-type actors, fake and well, just phony. But it is comforting to know and believe that many sweet people of our world are genuine.
So the word unforgettable, the dictionary says: extraordinary, exceptional, remarkable, significant and on and on, but what is the verb (action word)? Are we unforgettable because of our intelligence or lack of – grace and kindness or lack of – leadership skills or lack of?
A pairing of all the attributes listed above with kindness and/or sweetness is possible and should be practiced daily. “Let’s just get along,” is the call of the day. It will take the Love of God and an abundance of prayer to get there, but it can be done.
Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God. Matthew 5:9
We should strive to live as a peacemaker. Sometimes we only want to stand in the corner but eventually even our corner is not safe from attack. Oh, but where is our courage to step out and make a peaceful stand for our beliefs? Ah, yes, our courage comes from the Lord, always remember.
We can only live and are responsible for our lives, not the lives of our ancestors, and no, not even living relatives. At the end of time, we must all answer for our shortcomings, not those of anyone else.
During the recent months of strife as I have witnessed unforgettable people, who put themselves on display, I suppose the most shocking are two young people (perhaps they were 18, 19, 20 years old) who paraded along for the TV camera with signs: (I am quoting them) (1) If Jesus returns, kill him again. (2) I am going to Hell.
The young man and woman marched along gleefully, all smiles, but frightful stares from their eyes, most disturbing.
What were they thinking? Has evil so overtaken their souls that they are beyond forgiveness? I pray for them and I ask you, if you are willing, please pray for them as well. Most especially the two young people I witnessed last week, for me, are unforgettable, so I have included them in this column, although nameless. God knows who they are.
The other side of the unforgettable coin brings forth opportunities which COVID-19 has produced. Many virtual church services are available and perhaps a person who has never stepped inside a church or met a congregation will wander into a service online and hear the Word as offered by God’s people.
And because of their prayers, that person will see God’s goodness.
The unforgettable opportunities are endless in the world in which we live today. Let us make the right choice.
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
