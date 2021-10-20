It is 9 o'clock in the evening and I ask Hubs, one more time.
“What are you taking? Do you have any laundry to do before you pack?”
He answers rather quickly. “I have no clue.”
And I retort. “Well, don't you think you should give it some thought? I mean we leave at 8 o'clock sharp in the morning.”
He momentarily drags his eyes from the tube, and looks my way. “Oh, I'll just throw a few things in your bag.”
“Hold-on buddy, my bag is packed to the limits and ready to go. You couldn't even get a Speedo in there.” (Yikes. That's a sobering thought).
And so it goes.
Preparing for vacation check-list.
Clean the house. (I like everything to smell like Lysol when I return from vaca.)
Pay all the bills. (Pay bills first before leaving town, mustn't spend bill paying money on vaca).
Take KayKay to Vet for boarding (She will need her special food, special meds and her baby doll).
Clean up the car, gas up. (We may have to stay home after paying $3.19 per gal).
Call the bank to report our destination (We don't need our debit card blocked).
Let the neighbors know. (They are excellent Neighborhood Watchers).
Clean out the frig, take out the garbage and stop the mail.
Laundry the sheets (I like fresh bedding when returning from vaca).
Double-check reservations. Key-in address in car's Navigation.
Check tires and oil level
Then wave goodbye to your house and hope for the best.
Finally and most importantly, offer a lot of prayers, and try to have FUN!
If all of that doesn't shock your system then the next morning will.
It is 7:00 am.
Hubs asks. “Are we eating breakfast here before we leave?”
“No,” I say.
“Well where are we eating breakfast?” He seems terribly worried.
I answer. “I was thinking a drive-through.”
“A drive-through,” he almost growls. “Can't we go in and sit down at a table?”
“We can,” I answer. “But it will throw us an hour behind schedule.”
He grabs the map. (I hate maps).
“Look at this,” he says. “If we take this shortcut we will have time for a nice breakfast. You hold on to the map and direct us.”
“You know I do not read maps!” I am short of breath.
And also I am not over KayKay's sad, brown eyes when I left her at the Vet. She looked at me so accusingly. Like I had sentenced her to prison.
Hubs continues. “I really need a good, hot breakfast, with coffee and grits, yes with grits.”
“Oh, just stop anywhere! We will lallygag around and order the full entree.” That's when I remembered I had forgotten to pack the blood pressure machine.
And so we did. What's an hour, give or take, when vacationing? Maybe I will not need the BP machine after all. I'm thinking positive. The grits helped.
Preparing for vacation – if you survive that part, then the rest is really fun.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
