There was a time when I paid no attention to the craziness (I thought at the time) of couponing, but let me quickly say, today I am all over it. I mean I can hardly wait for the first of the month to check my mailbox for the coupons which are featured.
And now Hubs is a believer.
I sent him on an errand yesterday with coupons in-hand. He said, as he pulled into our fav fast food eatery, he noticed the drive-thru waiting line was especially lengthy, then he took a second look and each driver had a slip of paper between their fingers with big grins upon their faces.
Yep, there was couponing on-going and in a mighty way.
Of course, I love fast-food, so does he, but sometimes 14 visits in one month to the same place is a little much, but hey, it’s a deal.
And with today’s techy-lifestyle, online shopping, with coupons, is the bomb. I mean last week I found high-dollar, name-brand shoes on sale, with a 70% markdown coupon plus 10% off. Good grief, the store practically paid me to buy them. Now I admit that I have a pair almost identical, but hey, it was a deal!
The fun part is clicking online, shopping online, applying the coupon online and feeling really smart, but later Hubs is not convinced when he opens the Visa statement. I have a little ‘splaining to do in order to convince him, but I shall. You see the magic word is “couponing.”
Couponing! Couponing! Couponing!
Another fun thing is when shopping in person, presenting your iphone at checkout in order to deduct the coupon amount from the total bill. It’s almost like magic. But sometimes, just sometimes, the folks behind me in line are mighty ruffled when I checkout with a handful of clipped coupons. Uh-huh.
So the other day I came up with an idea. I decided to shop just a few items at the time therefore no one growled at me, but it took three hours in order to visit each checkout with three items each, however I managed and saved $5.34. Hey, $5.34 is $5.34, no matter how it’s tallied.
Last week I found a deal. It was 20 cans of beets for 10 cents each, with a coupon. Oh, I made beet casserole, beet stew, scalloped beets, beet salad and macaroni and beets. I admit none of the dishes were tasty, actually they were awful, just ask Hubs, but we gulped it all down (sometimes holding our noses), because you see, it was a deal.
Now the way I see it, couponing is the 21st Century equivalent of saving Green Stamps. Maybe you don’t exactly like the item but figure you can use it in some way, maybe a wedding gift – you know a special way of re-gifting. I mean next time I can wrap the beets in really pretty paper and the bride will be thrilled. Not sure about the groom, though.
I remember fondly one of my most thrifty months. You see KFC ran a special on fried chicken gizzards. My buddy Rod Ezelle and I both loved them so we had a gizzard lunch for 25 days in a row. The first 15 batches were pretty tasty but the last 10, not so much.
The next week, we turned to Pepto Bismol for lunch and there wasn’t a coupon available. Shudder …
I’m not sure about Rod, but I haven’t touched them since. I suppose there can be times when a good deal is a little painful.
Couponing, give it a try. There is something so satisfying about saving money and eventually “your” Hubs will appreciate your thriftiness. Maybe …
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.