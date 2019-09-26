It has been a wild and woolly week at the McKee Ranch.
You see Hubs, is on the first name basis with two of the beasts.
The whole week long he has asked “Why me, Lord?”
This morning when I handed him a glass of cranberry juice, I commented that I thought those words would make a good country music song. He didn’t laugh, not even a smile. So’s I moved on, rather briskly.
Kidney stones are very unpopular, needless to say. The little devils are very persistent as they roll slowly through the kidney. I looked up the definition you know just trying to be helpful.
Kidney stones are hard deposits of minerals and acid salts that stick together in concentrated urine. They can be painful when passing through the urinary tract, but usually don’t cause permanent damage.
Hubs said he didn’t care.
Someone suggested he drink an entire six-pack of his favorite brew and the stones would practically blow out, but Hubs didn’t fall for it. He said after a six-pack, he might never come back to normal. I questioned that too. I mean what is normal for Hubs anyways? I would like to know and well, then he threw that same question back at me.
Yes, we are just two abnormal folks who think we’re normal. Please don’t tell us any different.
I must say that this batch of stones have been terrible. Hubs would know because 2019 is his fortieth stone anniversary, some kind of record, I said. But when I uttered these words, Hubs stare was more than solemn, sort of deadly.
I decided to zip the lips.
Kidney stones are a mysterious ailment, so I have read. Only happens to a small fraction of the population and there are no preventative solutions. Eat less red meat, eat more red meat, limit salt intake, salt intake doesn’t matter, drink lemonade and cranberry juice – all have been suggested, but for poor Hubs, none of these have helped.
“Why me, Lord.”
Over the years, Hubs has dealt with flushing, lithotripsy, surgery and I think one time, the things fled his kidney in terror. I will tell you about that one day.
But all in all, after the stones exited his kidney, Hubs was back to his kinda normal self. There were never any lingering problems, just the dread of the “next time.”
Now my daddy suffered as well. Of course that was in the 1960s when one just had to suffer. One time when a really large one passed, he put it in a fruit jar and proudly displayed it on the coffee table in momma’s living room. She had just gotten new furniture.
I can hear it now. “Howard, get those things off the furniture!”
But he didn’t. And to make it worst, he bragged to anyone who would listen. It was like giving birth and Howard was proud – proud he had lived through it.
I believe I will close this column Re: Kidney Stones. You see since the ailment is mysterious, I don’t want to encourage the little beasts. No one should have to hum “Why me Lord?” especially Hubs.
So this afternoon at 2 p.m. there will be a showdown of sorts at the office of our urologist. I mean I don’t need a big fruit jar of stones on my coffee table and Hubs is ready to give up his stone type leisure time. He has stuff to do.
I will keep you posted.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
