Here’s the deal — a bathroom remodel is the next thing to pulling teeth. There, I said it.
You see, Hubs needed a new look and I overwhelmingly agreed, the bath I mean. When we built our house, the bath he now uses belonged to the kids and well, it was a little battle-worn.
And I must add that a few years back I confiscated the master bath as my own. That’s just the way it was/is, rightly mine. After all, I dealt with the open lid as long as I could.
Good grief.
So’s Hubs decided he needed new all the way around, paint, flooring, sink, toilet — the works and I was all for it.
But what I didn’t expect was the work would take sixty full days, 24/7, day, night — long days and longer nights.
Why? Because for sixty long days, Hubs overwhelmed my bath, me, too.
I mean we both (my bath and me) we’re not accustomed to splattered mirrors, water on the floor, wet towels everywhere and additional unmentionables.
Sigh, but I consoled myself. The final product: a spanking new bathroom and Hubs back in it.
The very first thing with the remodel began with pulling out the commode. This was serious, like no turning back.
Gulp.
Here we were with only one bathroom located six rooms away from the kitchen. Do you know what that means?
Sure you do.
Now we were running six rooms more often than not. Oh, I know, good exercise, if you make it.
So commode out and time to select flooring. OMG!
What has happened in the flooring world during the last twenty years? Tile, wood, prefab, laminate, even concrete — what to do?
Many late night discussions began regarding the 10 foot by 10 foot bathroom. And this was before paint selection.
Then we had to decide toilet and sink styles, brands, finishes and warranties. Must check reviews and ask everyone we know and few strangers as well.
Example: “Hello, I would like to place a to go order. Two burgers with everything, fries and oh, by the way. What color is your bathroom painted and do you like it,”
Yes, that was my life for 60 days.
Now the flooring is down, paint completed and the plumber done. Therefore last night was the maiden voyage.
I think we’re good.
Yesterday I picked up a catalog for new front doors.
Like my Granny would say. “More taters to fry.”
Life at McKee Ranch — thank you, Lord.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.