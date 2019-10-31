It has been a little rough patch this week …
We all have them, don’t we? But allow me to encourage you today.
You see Hubs is getting ready for the first day of deer season and I’m getting ready for my birthday. Both just happen to fall on the same day this year. Now usually I don’t need a lot in celebration – just a steak dinner out at a nice eatery and maybe a little surprise, all gift-wrapped real nice like.
But this year I had a different idea.
You see Hubs and the guys at the deer camp have been busy sighting in their guns, planting the patches, searching the internet for gosh-knows-what in order to enhance their expertise when hunting little Bambi, who is usually a lot smarter than all of the hunters put together – just saying.
And I’ve spent time researching the internet as well. Yeah, I’m looking for a place for my birthday trip. I figure I deserve it. For many, many years I have donated my birthday to the first day of Bambi season. This year it’s my turn. I say give the little deer a break, at least for a few days.
And after many hours of research I found the place. It has all of the essential ingredients: not too expensive, not too commercial, within a one day’s drive, near good restaurants and great mountain views. Yep, that’s it.
When I first started the conversation, Hubs didn’t even look my way. He was busy shining up his fav gun and sorting through his camouflage drawer. With the TV remote in one hand checking extended forecasts, Hubs thumbed through his choices. There was the Cabela’s jacket, Field & Stream and the Carhartt one -- so many selections and so little time. Sigh.
I cleared my through and began again.
“Ah, I was thinking that this year maybe we could take a short trip for my birthday.”
That got his attention as his head jerked around and he looked at me real bug-eyed. “You mean YOUR birthday, this year?”
He was totally shocked. He continued, stammering and stuttering, “Uh, well you know that’s the first day of deer season.”
“Yes, I know.” I answered patiently.
Yep, it’s been a little rough patch this week.
His eyes actually rolled back and I thought for a minute he would pass out. I don’t think the thought had ever crossed his camouflaged-mind that I would ask such a thing. I mean it was unheard of to miss the first day.
But I didn’t give up. We were standing eyeball to eyeball and I had a lovely smile upon my face as he continued to stare into oblivion. He nervously licked his lips and I think I could see crazy thoughts going through his mind.
Finally he said, “I’ll have to check with the guys at the camp.”
Wrong thing to say …
“The guys don’t have a dog in this hunt.” Pretty clever, huh – using deer hunting terminology. I mean I was on a roll.
Hubs knew when he was defeated. It was my birthday after all. I mean I didn’t plan to be birthed on the first day of the season. I just hope when it is my turn to pass over to the other side that the Lord allows me maybe the first day of turkey hunting season, instead. But that’s another rough patch for another time.
In the meantime, I hummed as I called for reservations.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
