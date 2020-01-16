The news is filled with impeachment, witnesses, no witnesses, regulations and well, corruption, on both sides of the aisle. Not exactly a Deep South peach, however, there is great news. The economy is booming – more jobs available than there are workers to fill them. I believe I know why.
In my estimation each U.S. citizen will need two jobs to pay the tax. Yes, the tax needed in order pay the bills generated in Washington made from all of this nonsense. Roll up your sleeves and get ready.
But back here, in the Deep South, at the McKee Ranch, far, far away from D.C., I spotted a red bird this week, hanging on a tree branch, trying to stay dry. I declare he looked straight at me and it gave me hope. Intrigued, I clicked off the political channels and researched the mysteries of the red bird.
The cardinal myth
A cardinal is a representative of a loved one who has passed. When you see one, it means they are visiting you. They usually show up when you most need them or miss them. They also make an appearance during times of celebration as well as despair to let you know they will always be with you. Look for them, they'll appear. https://michelecozzens.blogspot.com/2014/01/the-power-of-red-bird.html
Red Birds – When you see a red bird in winter, you will prosper in spring. When you hear a cardinal sing, your sadness will soon be lifted. When a red bird shows up, help is on the way.
Behaviors – From a tradition that originated in ancient Rome, you should pay close attention to which direction the birds above are flying. The following interpretations are applied: north, bad luck, south, good harvest, west, good luck, east, love.
When setting out on a trip and flying birds are spotted the direction of flight reveals the following: if they are flying to the right the trip will go well, to left the traveler would do well to stay home, especially if there are a large number of them as the number of birds equals the amount of luck. (Me: And if flying toward D.C., eeek!).
Geography - Superstitions also appear to vary with geography. The following are a few bird superstitions from countries around the world.
In Italy, a robin entering your house will bring you good luck.
In Scotland if one comes across a dead bird they must spit on it to ensure that they will not be given the bird’s corpse for dinner.
In England, if a bird poops on your car, it is good luck. http://thecardinalexperience.com/superstitions.php#.XiCMB7lYapo
Many myths and traditions surrounding the cardinal have to do with renewal, good health, happy relationships, monogamy, and protection. Looking at the life of a cardinal, it’s easy to see why it has so many good associations.
For example, cardinals mate for life. They are also non-migratory birds, so they remain in their immediate area all their lives, protecting their turf. And after the couple’s chicks hatch, both parents work together to assure the health, welfare, and security of their family unit.
If you believe that cardinals are messengers from Spirit, then the next time you see one who is insisting on getting your attention, ask yourself these questions: What or who were you thinking of at that moment? Did you ask for guidance from Spirit or ask for help finding the answer to an important question?
Allow your cardinal sightings to bring you a feeling of peace. Know that the Spirit is listening. Let red cardinal visits remind you that Spirit always guides and protects you. Above all, don’t forget to thank your cardinal friends and the Spirit for their guidance. www.californiapsychics.com/blog/angels-guides/meaning-red-cardinal-sighting.html
So no, these days D.C. is not exactly a peach, but the beautiful red bird, who never leaves us, must become our guide.
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
