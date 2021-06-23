As you read my column today, I am happily traveling to New Albany, birthplace of William Faulkner, and one of the prettiest small towns in Mississippi, indeed in the entire southeast. Located north of Tupelo, the community is a must-see when traveling the area. Oh, and don't miss the popular Union County Heritage Museum and Faulkner Gardens.
The municipality was first organized in 1840 at the site of a grist mill/saw mill located on the Tallahatchie River and in addition because of the crossing of two important Chickasaw trails.
I am excited to bring a program for children at Union County Library–Jennie Stephens Smith Library in New Albany on Saturday morning entitled, “Remembering Mississippi Heroes.” I feature the great Choctaw Chief Pushmataha.
I mean doesn't every child long to be an Indian Chief?
Indian history in north Mississippi is primarily of Chickasaw lineage. However they were strong allies with the Choctaw Nation, intermarried and shared common beliefs and alliances with them. Because of the like-experiences which both Indian nations encountered and interacted with the “pale eyes,” the French, English and Spanish, I think, it is important to link the histories.
I want to introduce the children of Union County to a real Indian hero who lived and governed in Mississippi, while the area was still known as the Western Frontier.
For many years I have included Chief Pushamata in my catalog of Mississippi stories. I have written short plays and newspaper articles about him. I have presented programs such as the one on Saturday for children and as well programs for adults; historical societies, civic clubs and anywhere people love and support Mississippi history.
So yes, I am excited to once again proclaim the chief's many attributes. This time for a new audience of children in New Albany, Mississippi.
I must add that this is my first storytelling outing since COVID-19 shut down the nation. However I am more than ready to hit the road again with my Mississippi stories, featuring Meridian as often as possible. Call me if you need a program for any age: 601-479-2483.
Oh, for Saturday I have great plans. The chief's story is amazing without any music, dance or props but I will have them anyway. The children will arrive to the sound of flute inspired Native American music, very peaceful. Everyone will receive a headband complete with feather, then sit cross-legged on the floor for the story. The room will be highlighted by 3' by 3' brilliantly colored posters featuring images of the main characters: Pushmataha, Tecumseh, General Jackson, Shawnee warriors, Choctaw people and their habitat.
Then we will conclude the program with a dance and a feast of celebration.
In my mind's eyes I can see them, the children, wide-eyed and expecting an amazing story. I don't think they will be disappointed.
Yes, my story is about the time (1811) the warrior-Chief Tecumseh arrived from the Shawnee Nation. They were from the Ohio Valley area therefore it was a long journey, but he had a reason; the annihilation of all settlers.
I am fortunate to have a copy of a documented testimony from a grandson of one of the Choctaw Chiefs (mingo) who witnessed the councils as presented by the Shawnee chief throughout the Choctaw Nation, all six towns, the main town was Koosa located fifteen minutes from downtown Meridian. This is where Chief Pushmataha lived and governed.
The copy of this document was presented to me by Meridian historian, Kent Turner. I will always be grateful.
Braves from the Chickasaw Nation escorted Tecumseh to the Choctaw Nation, then the young men hightailed it back to their home. He had recently completed a visit or as it was termed at the time, a council with the Chickasaw Mingos, but the meeting rendered no commitment, just as Tecumseh would hear from Chief Pushmataha . Furthermore, the following year the Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations joined to defend the United States during the War of 1812.
Saturday morning at 10 am, please send up pleasant and encouraging thoughts that my childrens' program will inspire students to learn more Mississippi history and ignite a a hunger for knowledge.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
