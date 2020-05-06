I read that “in physics, sound (i.e. noise) is a vibration, acoustic wave and as well in human physiology and psychology, the sound is actually a perception made by the brain.”
Any-who, this week, the McKee Ranch has experienced the sound-of-silence and I like it.
I am reminded of my childhood. Daddy left for work early in our only car. It was me and Mama for the day. We lived near Highland Park, a new house Daddy had had built located in an old neighborhood which was filled with Victorian-age homes and as well with old folks, good people who lived there.
I was the only kid on the block and free to roam our street where I was welcomed by the folks who sat on their big front porches, most had swings and I loved to swing. Perhaps as a four-year-old chatterbox I was a welcomed distraction or maybe I worried the daylights out of them, but the neighbors were all kind and friendly.
Now my mama kept a close eye on me. I knew that I was only allowed to visit with the Dennis’s, Gully’s and Bennett’s and I should always be within ear shot of my mama’s call. It was a different time, a safer time.
I remember the quietness of the neighborhood. There were no jets in the sky or noisy cars traversing the streets. The city bus stopped two blocks away and mama and I hopped onboard for daytrips to my grandmothers and occasionally downtown to the Threefoot building for a doctor’s appointment.
On Sunday, once a month, we traveled to Newton County for a family gathering.
Yes, life was sweet, life was good, life was safe and life was not complicated.
During these months of 2020, COVID-19, I have sensed a return to saneness. Oh, I don’t mean the terrible sicknesses and deaths, but a return to a quiet life at home, a time to think complete thoughts rather than contemplations on the run. I like it.
In Mississippi, it is true we enjoy clean air and water, always have, but during these days of shelter-in-place, I like to think we have paid more attention to our blessings. Have you taken a recent walk in the woods or even around your yard to breathe deeply this gift we’ve been given? Have you pointed your eyes toward the sky more than toward your iPhone during recent weeks? This is the time which has been appointed to us for thankfulness.
I am not certain of the stats but it seems crime has decreased as of recent weeks and maybe I am hallucinating, but I feel a sense of kindness everywhere. Restaurants’ with free food delivery, assistance from churches, businesses, charities, even my insurance company giving breaks on premiums.
I have just got to say our government, both federal and state, have stepped up big time. The theme is “We will get through this together.” And we will.
I think this poem written in 1911 by Welsh poet William Henry Davies speaks clearly of what is needed in the year 2020:
Leisure
What is this life if, full of care,
We have no time to stand and stare.
No time to stand beneath the boughs
And stare as long as sheep or cows.
No time to see, when woods we pass,
Where squirrels hide their nuts in grass.
No time to see, in broad daylight,
Streams full of stars, like skies at night.
No time to turn at Beauty's glance,
And watch her feet, how they can dance.
No time to wait till her mouth can
Enrich that smile her eyes began.
A poor life this if, full of care,
We have no time to stand and stare.
So friends, let us take this time to regroup, plan the rest of our lives and most of all, be thankful.
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.