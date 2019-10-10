It was with great hope that this morning I laundered my warm, snuggly blanket. That’s right, I opened the washer and through her in. I did! The cycle began just like normal so I took that as an omen meaning there will be a need for my blanky this weekend.
Nothing against the weather man, but after all it is Oct. 11, for Pete’s sake and the guy has promised a low of 50 degrees on Saturday night after a high of 67. Just saying … I have made my plans accordingly.
When I think of my warm, snuggly blanket, I think of Baby Bop on the Barney Show. Below I have her rendition of “I Like My Blanky.”
Baby Bop sings “I Like My Blanky.”
I like my blanky. It’s very, very yellow. I like it even better than a bowl of Jell-O. When I hold it close, it feels just right. I like my yellow blanky in the day and night. And you know what I’ve always liked my blanky even when I was a little, bitty girl. My blanky is so special and very, very yellow. I like to keep it with me, when I say Hello. And sometimes I just like to dance all around with my blanky. I like my yellow blanky in the day and night.
I first met Baby Bop when granddaughter, McKenzie, was around 2 years old. Some of you grandparents who babysat the little ones occasionally back-in-the-day, might remember The Barney Show. The show’s greatest popularity was between 1992 and 2009.
Now I admit Barney, the big green dinosaur was a bit weird. I mean I really tried to understand his (I think he was a he?) popularity. McKenzie loved him and when Hubs and I had the opportunity to babysit her, Barney was always in the video player.
But it was when his little sister, Baby Bop, entered the story that I really paid attention. During the two to three years that Kenzie was a Barney fan, I learned a great deal of stuff, even stuff that would benefit a Memaw.
Why I could sing the songs and dance the dances with the best three-year-old around. Kenzie was really good. It was a wonderful time when a middle-age lady could be caught in the fantasy of childhood. Those days with Kenzie and Baby Bop were some of my very best days.
If you will indulge me one more Baby Bop song which was a great favorite of mine and Kenzie’s, please read along.
The itsy bitsy spider went up the water spout.
Down came the rain and washed the spider out.
Out came the sun and dried up all of the rain.
And the itsy bitsy spider went up the spout again.
So this weekend, I will sing these songs as I snuggle in my warm, very yellow blanky. It’s OK to be a kid again, sometimes. Especially when remembering sweet memories of life’s greatest moments, because you see Kenzie, who is now 21 years old and married, will soon leave to join her new husband, Chris, in California.
And I am remembering another song:
Leaving on a Jet plane by John Denver, 1966:
‘cause I’m leaving on a jet plane,
Don’t know when I’ll be back again.
Ev’ry place I go, I’ll think of you.
Ev’ry song I sing, I’ll sing for you.
So kiss me and smile for me.
Hold me like you’ll never let me go.
And to McKenzie, I’ve always called her, “Baby Girl.” As you begin your life, please know Pepaw and I love you, always have and wish for you the very best. Go and live your life, be your own person, but always remember, you are truly loved.
Yes, these are my weekend plans, but the weather guy has got to cooperate because the very, very yellow blanky and I are waiting.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
