Just saying, but for Hubs (me, too) the list, well it's much more than just a list.
For example: Garbage day is Tuesday. Pet control guy is every other Monday and yard guy day is Friday, but for the yard, each Friday during the warm months and only occasionally during fall and winter. Cleanup lady is each Monday, but not the 4th Monday of the month.
Easy, peasy, lemon squeezy, or something like that.
No, we see the dentist in May and November and eyes checked in November as well. What? No, you (Hubs) sees heart doctor in January and July unless further needed and blood lab is done each January.
Oh, and pulmonary doctor once per year in April. Oh yes, family doctor twice per year in April and October.
Easy, peasy, lemon, squeezy …
What was that, Hubs? Oh yes, we've already paid the homeowners and car/truck insurance for 2021 and IRS taxes as well. And yes, we are broke but blessed.
Vacation? Yes, we have reservations for November but maybe we can add something else with the easing of travel restrictions. Absolutely, I'm all for that. Let's plan.
The old home place, you ask? Hubs, I agree we should drive up there next week. I have flowers for great grandmother's grave site and we can visit the old white siding church house, maybe stop by cousin Elsie's place while we're there.
Have I heard from the church? Will we wear masks on Sunday? Probably, I think. The pandemic isn't totally over yet. And yes, I have really missed regular church activities and I agree, I think it will all reopen soon. We need the Lord, most especially on Sunday mornings with our friends at Grace Fellowship Baptist Church.
What did you say, Hubs? Yes, we will probably grocery shop on Friday and that's a great idea. We need a cookout on Saturday. Let's plan.
What's for supper? Well, I was thinking of a big salad, with everything – nice for the warm weather.
Oh, you were thinking of chili dogs? Okay, maybe we can have both.
But for the Saturday cookout, we must have rib eyes, don't you think?
Did I just hear KayKay, Cash and Patty Cake all barking in unison? Yeah, it's gotta be either Fed Ex, UPS, the bug man, the water meter reader, the postman, school bus or a stranger.
Stranger Danger, we've taught the pups well. That's why our front door mat reads, No need to knock. We know you're here.
What's the latest political news, you ask? Well Hubs, you know we both have finally concluded this much. Politics will always be the same. It's our duty to vote and pay taxes. We live in a wonderful, beautiful country, so blessed. We thank the Lord everyday for the USA.
And garbage day is on Tuesday.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
