ANNE MCKEE: Momma was always Momma …

At times it is hard to remember that my Momma was once a little girl.
Yes, she ran and played and giggled and danced.
She had her favorite baby doll and played mud pies with her sister. They loved the gooey stuff although their day dresses were soaked and a big problem for their mother to wash.
It was hard to remember, because, well Momma was always Momma.
When she began the first grade, her daddy walked her to school as they took a short cut through the piney woods, and in the afternoon, he would walk her home. A couple of years later, she had a little sister to walk along with she and their daddy as they traced the same steps to and from school.
Their daddy would not take a chance that the little girls could find their own way. No, he would continue to walk them until a school bus started a route by their house.
Later, during her teen years, she enjoyed friendships with the other girls in her class at Beulah Hubbard High School.
Always a shy girl, she was slow to snag a boyfriend, but with black hair and light blue eyes, she was noticed by the boys, for sure. After high school graduation, she talked her parents into a move from Newton County to the big city, Meridian, where she sought a job.
It was during World War II and most of the young men were away and women were sought for many of the jobs the men once held. She was quickly hired and began a few years of experience operating a sewing machine. It was known as “piece work.”
The employees were paid by the number of pieces they produced during an eight hour day. She was happy to have a paying job, but she longed to work “in the office” at the facility. The girls, who worked the office jobs, seemed so professional and respected, but she was never promoted to secretarial work, because she was excellent at the machine.
My daddy returned from the war. They were married and I was born a year later and my Momma's real job began.
She walked me to school just as her daddy had done. When I thought I was old enough to walk alone, she continued to walk me. Yes, Momma was always Momma. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed her talent by sewing every stitch that I wore – from pj’s to dressy clothes.
My teachers (this was before the idea of uniforms in the Meridian public school system) commented often on my lovely wardrobe. I thought everyone had a Momma who could make beautiful clothes. She made any type of costume that I needed – such as the yellow and purple butterfly costume for the May Day Festival at Highland Elementary School.
Later, when I wanted to go to a party or spend the night with someone whom Momma did not know, she would say, “Maybe, later.” That meant she would discreetly “check them out.”
Uh-huh – Momma was always Momma.
She was a stay-at-home-momma. We had a firm schedule: Breakfast at 6:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30, supper at 5 p.m. and bedtime at 8:30.
There was a place for everything and everything was in its place. Quiet time was mandatory. I completed my homework as soon as I arrived home from school and “extras” such as chips, cokes, and cookies were limited to special times (maybe my birthday.) We had home cooked meals (from scratch) at every meal.
Occasionally, on his way home from work, daddy would pick up chili dogs from the Country Corner or hot tamales from a lady who lived in Southside, and sometimes on a Saturday evening, we would drive down to Gappy’s Fish Camp for supper, or on Sunday afternoon, go for an ice cream cone at Whirl-A-Dip. Yes, Momma was always Momma.
She saw to my eternal soul as she enrolled me in Sunday School and walked me (again) to Vacation Bible School. This was a priority in her mind, and I have always been thankful for her faithful concern for my faith.
As I entered my teen years, Momma kicked up her instincts to protect me. When I wanted to wear short shorts, she would sew them a little longer and they looked fine. When I wanted to stay out a little later, she said that 10 p.m. was late enough for anything and everything in Meridian, and she was right.
Later, when I married and had children of my own, she was my number one helper, sympathizer, an encourager, always a fan, and constantly there for my family and me.
I lost her to death in 2003, and sometimes it has seemed as if it were yesterday, and other times, it could have been one hundred years ago.
Momma was always Momma – perpetual and every lasting, sometimes a memory, or a dream, ever-abiding, constant, never-ending, but one day she was gone. Through it all – Momma was always Momma.
So, on this Mother’s Day weekend, if you have a Momma, hug her – tell her you love her and do something special for her.
She will love and adore anything that you do – trust me. You see, my Momma was always Momma and yours is too.
I have never been more thankful than I am today that my Momma was always Momma.
Helena Narlee Harrison Brooks -DOB 2/15/1924; DOD 6/8/2003
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.