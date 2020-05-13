The situation is a tornado to the west, hurricane to the south and COVID-19 on top of us, yet Mississippi smiles. How can that be?
Simply, it is all about faith and our good people. I have written about the good people of Mississippi for 25-plus years. Actually it is an easy subject because I see it all around. When I pay attention, I see more smiles than not.
You know we are happy people. We want to smile, even giggle, with belly laughs. I am convinced most Mississippians see the glass half full. And that goodness that oozes out can be seen with kind acts that are dispersed daily. Every day living in this state, I have witnessed Mississippians who gather food, clothing and offer a place for the poor and unfortunate to lay their heads. It is hard for outsiders to understand but our hearts hurt for the suffering and we will step-up to make it better.
Yes, Katrina brought the kindnesses out and now COVID-19 has done the same and there is no expectation of repayment. It is the very best kind – makes one’s heart swell with an unexplainable feeling of love.
Yes, we are good people who happen to live in Mississippi, the Deep South – a place that has suffered down through the years. Here is a quote from my first published book which explains it all:
"Imagine a ride with a Mississippi Mockingbird, as it soars through the Mississippi skies. Beginning in the land of Elvis at Tupelo, one will move down to the Piney Woods of East Central Mississippi where the ground is covered with fragrant pine straw and where Choctaw moccasins once walked the trails. … Finally swoop down toward Old Man River, the majestic Mississippi and skim across its muddy waters. The waters have seen war and defeat, loss and love, heartbreaks and triumphs. No sentiments need speaking. Only the sweet songs of the mockingbird are required to understand a land whose beauty is second only to the strength of its people."
Yesterday, Hubs and I took a ride through the countryside. We opened the windows and sunroof and I didn’t worry about my hair, just let it fly. We traversed as explorers wondering what we would find at the next turn in the road. You see we had nowhere to go, no deadline, there were no people to see – we were two pilgrims making our way.
As we traveled along first the state highway, then to county roads and finally pig-trails, we marveled. After many years living in Mississippi, why had we not seen the beauty of this untainted countryside? I mean it is out there for the taking, but we had always been on a mission, a deadline. What a shame to have missed our habitat by only taking a glimpse here and there.
But not any longer because sometimes it takes a crisis to really open our eyes. With this hiatus called COVID 19 now in our lives, for most of us, it is time to regroup and access our lives: What is important and what is just fluff? Who are the people we really love (and love us) as compared with acquaintances out to social-climb or worst take advantage of our good nature in a calculated and unsavory way?
Ah, birds of a feather, has real meaning. I have learned that I want to spend the rest of my time on earth, which God grants, with the kind folks of Mississippi, my State, and my habitat. I want to mingle among the good people. I want to love my family and good, good friends with no thought of compensation. I want to be someone who is counted upon for doing the right thing, even at times courageous things.
And so this crisis of COVID 19 has given time for contemplation and it is a good thing.
Let us sit in the front porch swing and enjoy a glass of sweet tea. Let us wave to the neighbor and stranger alike, real friendly like, because we are friendly people. Let us call the pups to join us even though they are smelly. And before the light fades for the evening, let us read the Word and offer a thanksgiving prayer to our Creator.
We are Mississippi and Mississippi smiles.
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.