Do you remember this old rock n roll song? It released in 1986 by a young rocker from Great Brit with the name of Robert Palmer. I'm sure you could never forget the video which featured leggy brunettes sporting black hair styled like gangsters from the 20s, combed straight back and very greasy.
There the women stood behind short, little Robert, playing fake guitars, fake keyboard and fake drums. But they pranced around like racehorses as Robert belted out the lyrics.
Might as well face it, you're addicted to love
Might as well face it, you're addicted to love
Might as well face it, you're addicted to love
Might as well face it, you're addicted to love
In the 1980s, videos were rather new to the music industry. But I admit these five backup singers dressed all in black, with short dresses and high heels, stole the show. They never cracked a smile. The black, black Cleopatra style eye makeup was disturbing. OMG, the eyes were haunting and yes, addictive.
I mean the eyes, blank with no expression, probably inspired many scary movies. Since I am not a fan of this category of film, I missed it on the big screen, but I am pretty sure it won an academy award, if for nothing else but makeup and costume.
You know, in today's world the word addicted or addiction brings terror to the heart. Immediately, we think of drug or alcohol addiction, but there are others.
For example, my addiction to popsicles. Okay, I admit it. I began this gory habit six months ago and it has been downhill ever since. Most folks begin their day with coffee, but my choice of addiction is an orange/pineapple giant slush popsicle.
I begin my day and end my day, with a few in between. I have never heard of Popsicles Anonymous, maybe I should start one, but I am afraid I am hopelessly lost. I would not be a good leader.
So yes, I am addicted to love, the love of a popsicle.
The worse part, now Hubs has picked up my habit. I mean he noticed the six bags, ten per bag, of them in my buggy and he's one smart cookie -- knew they must have something, something special. The next thing I know there he is walking around with one of my addictions in his mouth.
What to do?
Oh, I suppose it could be worse, like margaritas without a salt rim or something equally disturbing, like a Milwaukee brew, but what's a little ole Popsicle once or twice or six or eight times per day? And now between Hubs and I we are a bag a day user. Gulp.
But then a bag of our addiction comes with a $3.49 price tag and 60 calories per pop. Like my favorite druggist said one time. "Something's gonna get you."
Not very comforting then or now.
So, we might as well face it, we're addicted to popsicles. And just to think, I brought Hubs down with me. Sigh.
Yesterday I noticed KayKay eyeing Hubs and me as we were propped in the recliners with 'sicle number three in hand. This is something that must not happen. We may be addicted but we will never bring our baby girl into our world of slushy sin. Never.
Well, that's the news at McKee Ranch and oh, btw, I am thinking of buying stock in the Popsicle industry. I figure as part owner Hubs, and I can get free product. I will keep you updated.
Anne McKee is a proud native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is director of the Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and as well the Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: wwwannemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.