Maybe it was the blue moon …
OMG, what a week and it isn’t over yet. So I am thinking the blue moon has perhaps placed some sort of curse upon us, but then, maybe not?
No, I won’t go there because of one little thingy. Did you know the blue moon isn’t blue at all? Think about that.
And to boot, the moon of blue fell on Halloween night. Now that’s weird.
According to CNN Reporter, Ashley Strickland, “October has not one, but two full moons – and because it’s 2020, the second one naturally falls on Halloween.” I will add as well it fell just two days before the most highly contentious presidential election of all time.
Now this is getting interesting.
Ashley Strickland continues, “That gives this year 13 full moons instead of the usual 12. And if you spot what looks like a fiery star near the full moon, that’s Mars.”
I think this was a howling event and my little Morkie, KayKay, who is a howling expert, did over exert herself on Halloween night.
Therefore we have spooked through a week of overwhelming weirdness, just with the moons, Mars and COVID. Yes, we must never forget our friendly “China Virus.” And oh yes, then there was the election, but it wasn’t really an election, not in the normal sense.
Oh, I didn’t even mention all of the television personalities. Oh my, I have a case of claustrophobia because it seems our personal space, during the last two weeks, has been sucked away, especially by the goofy pollsters. I truly believe a few of them have part time jobs on set, maybe even speaking parts, with the Walking Dead, but that’s just me.
Just so you will know, I walked outside on Halloween night and gazed upon the blue moon and it was beautiful, but I think the big, golden thing (remind you, it was not blue at all) brought too much trouble to our planet which was already overly complicated by politics. There I said it.
But here we are, still breathing today, Thursday, November 5, 2020. You are still breathing, aren’t you?
So’s this morning I downed a hand-full of vitamins and dared to go to Wal-Mart. I mean what else can happen?
I grabbed a buggy (not cart) and maneuvered toward the center aisle where a large group of people were gathered around a big bin of something? I mean what was it? Was it even worth my time?
I asked the lady next to me, the one I had elbowed as I tried to take a look at all of the commotion. I asked, “Is this a deal?”
She answered with big, round eyes. “Yes, it’s the Halloween candy ½ price sale!”
What? I edged even closer and recklessly dug my arm into the fracas of it all. And there is was a large bag of Tootsie Rolls, half-priced! Suddenly my world brightened. I do love a deal.
So tonight Hubs and I will over-indulge. Yep, it seems like a Tootsie Roll kind of night. Oh, the goofy pollsters, talking heads, election result calculations, (which change minute by minute), will not go away just yet, but tonight we can go away from them, one Tootsie Roll at the time.
Chocolate can fix anything.
But maybe it was the blue moon after all which, well you know, the 2020 Halloween moon wasn’t blue at all.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
