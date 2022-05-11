It has been an interesting week and although through the years my vocabulary included a variety of four letter words and an occasional five letter one, this week I have added a six letter word..
Lipids, what the heck? ( Heck in one of my heavily used four letter words).
But lipids, good grief (grief a five letter one) but you get it. Ha!
It is not my exclusive word, lipids, that is. I least I don’t think so. Really the new six letter thingy has been assigned to Hubs.
That’s right.
Last week’s trip to UAB and his blood lab brought forth a new dilemma. NO MORE CHILI DOGS!
I don’t know what we’re going to do at McKee Ranch without them, add yellow mustard and onion. Sigh.
We came home with a new healthy type diet, something called Mediterranean.
But I’ve gotta tell you. After 10 days, Hubs says there are no ocean breezes and beautiful sights (or sites, a four letter word) in his new world. He is still living in Lauderdale County, but less purple hull peas and of course, his gotta-have dogs.
You know a Mediterranean Diet sounds sort of like a vacation. Not!
So on Saturday I left Hubs in the car (he was sorta in a pout) while I traversed the aisles at Wal-mart. I searched and looked, and looked and searched for Mediterranean.
I must say, it is hard to find if one has only previously shopped the hot dog aisle and of course cookie and chip habitat.
But with UAB glaring down upon the high lipid carrier (Hubs), I ventured into parts unknown.
I stumbled upon fresh spinach, garlic, mushrooms and purple onion, hmm. I sought out the olive oil and we were in business.
Actually, Hubs does love spinach so there was a bit of hope.
I found fresh veggies skewered on a kabob ready to grill and an Italian salad already prepared. I was on a roll.
I walked right pass his fav Mountain Dews and selected diet green tea instead. I doubt he will detect any difference. Ha!
Next, I popped over to seafood and grabbed fresh salmon and shrimp for the grill.
Wait a minute, I needed a grill for my kitchen countertop and within in steps, just four aisles over, I found a smokeless grill which fits nicely where the McKee Ranch chips and cookies were once stored.
So yes, the Mediterranean has come to Lauderdale County and well, we’ll see.
I hope to remove my new six letter word, Lipids, at least the high part, from my vocabulary by probably early fall.
Wouldn’t it be nice to gather around the TV for the start of a new SEC season with chili dog, add mustard and onion, on the plate? And of course with a side of fresh spinach. (Spinach, my new seven letter word).
I was thinking. When Hubs and I get all healthy again perhaps a Mediterranean cruise could be in our future?
I will have to check the cruise ship’s menu, though. You see a healthy Hubs will require at least one chili dog meal while cruising along. Yeah.
Well, that’s the news at McKee Ranch (Ranch, a five letter word).
Anne McKee is a proud native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
