It was an ordinary afternoon. Hubs and I were in the process of our supper-fast-food-run, when he braked and said, “That is good looking!”
I came to attention and straightened my blouse expecting a compliment, and then he continued, “A good looking pile of dirt.”
What?
Folks just keep moving along, no need to stop and stare. It’s just Life with Hubs.
As we crept along in his little, red Ranger truck (we take turns driving the fast food route, tomorrow the ride will be my white SUV) but Hubs couldn’t stop the dirt chatter. He spat out a low whistle. “Wonder where they got it?”
“Got what?” I thought. Oh the dirt, were we still admiring this puke, gray pile that sort of looked like a liter box that could be found in the land of the lions?
I must be missing something I thought, and jerked my head around to take another look. Nope, it was just dirt.
Hubs continued, “Man, I would love to have about three loads of it.”
Of course I had to ask. “What would you do with three loads of dirt?” I hoped he hadn’t planned to fill big six foot type holes.
He answered with dreamy eyes. “I can fill-in the driveway, and that big sunk-down place in the backyard, oh and plant a turnip patch.”
Now I’m okay with a turnip patch. I have always said a person is not a real Mississippian if they have not cultivated a love for the taste of turnip greens, boiled with ham hocks, and of course, along with a steaming plate of cornbread, add lots of real butter.
So yes, turnip greens sounded interesting and I eyed the dirt, the good looking dirt, again. I had sort of acquired an admiration for the stuff.
By this time, traffic had backed-up Highway 493 and we were getting road-rage stares from drivers, who seemed to want to be moving along. Yes, I am certain they were dirt admirers as well because traffic was getting hectic, drivers with bugged eyes and flushed faces – the type of countenances that are noticed when admiration is in the air.
Under duress we continued our journey to the burger place (I had a coupon), picked up our order then traversed via once again, Highway 493. Yes that’s right, to eyeball the good looking pile of dirt, one more time.
I admit for some strange reason I was eager to see it again, very weird.
You see since COVID, Hubs and I haven’t gotten out very often so even a pile of dirt is a big event, a good looking pile of dirt, that is.
I was tempted to call the local TV news reporter, or maybe even Jackson’s. I mean this was big news. There, on the side of Highway 493, lay the most pristine pile of dirt the McKee’s had ever seen. Oh, I know I was a little skeptical at first, but facts are facts and the eyes never lie.
And yes, we did cause a minor traffic jam, again, but it was so worth it. Never misjudge the sight of a good looking pile of dirt. I so regret the many years I did, but now I have time to correct my past dirt-admiring mistakes and I’ll make photos, too, for posterity.
Gotta run now, the little red, ranger truck is sitting in our driveway with the engine revving. That means a trip to the donut shop this morning, with another exciting side-trip by Highway 493, plus I found another burger coupon for supper. That’s two trips today via Highway 493. Ain’t life good?
Life with Hubs, gotta love it.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
