Hey y'all.
It's that time of year for garden-fresh squash, cucumber, all kinds of peppers, watermelons, peaches, purple hull peas, butter beans, okra, corn and the king of the pack, TOMATOES!! The best part, I think, is that the feast is all provided by our local farmers.
And I'm ready.
So this is the big weekend in downtown Meridian where Earth's Bounty invites all locals to bring out their homegrown fare, fresh from the farm and I plan to be there – the earlier, the better and I aim to shop BIG!
I know, I know, Fourth of July is the big cookout tradition; burgers, steaks, chicken and the such but at grandma's house and my mother's as well a table of fresh veggies was the meal. Nothing else was required to enjoy a meal of delectable and tasty food.
Did I just now call this feast mere food? No, no, no – the first week of July, through the last week of September and even until mid-October, will render memories of grandma's kitchen as it continues to pump out fresh from the garden meals only a southern granny can prepare.
It's crazy how granny can invite family to an “all vegetable dinner.” I mean at first it doesn't sound too exciting, but hey, NOT! Then sit yourself down to admire a six-foot-long table with 18 chairs and the table covered with more than culinary offerings but a lifetime of sharing.
I mean cream-style white corn (extra on the creamy part), fried okra (I like mine crunchy, just saying), butter beans cooked with ham hocks, fried green tomatoes, and yes, purple hull peas in all their glory. Then there's the relish plate: hot peppers, green peppers, green onions fresh from the garden, sliced tomatoes, and granny's cucumber salad, which all sit next to dishes of homemade hot-pepper jelly, garden tomato relish, granny's homemade butter pickles and of course the dills.
Don't forget dessert; peach cobbler, blackberry pie and a stacked dessert with strawberries, blue berries and cool whip, almost too pretty to eat, but I manage. Then add plates and plates pilled high with fresh fruit: strawberries, peaches, cantaloupe, grapes and blueberries.
What more could you want? Well there's one obvious thing. Yes, cornbread!
Last week, as I thought over column ideas, and really gyrated over and over my purple hull peas epiphany. You see I could vision bowls and bowls of something, however the item wouldn't come to mind. But then at Winn-Dixie, I stumbled toward the freezer section, and there they were. Nope, not fresh but still yummy if you're in the notion and I was.
Anyways, I almost screamed. We need a column about purple hull peas so here we are, but Hubs had ideas of his own. When I mentioned not having bread with the fresh veggie meal, he made a statement. “I will not eat the stuff without hot cornbread.”
And I do agree.
You know I really should listen to Hubs more often, I suppose.
And now the time has arrived. This weekend travel downtown Meridian to Earth Bounty or Hwy 45 South to Taylor Peaches or any vegetable/produce provider in the area to load up. You might even think about buying for your freezer.
You know it's easier than you might think to prepare fresh veggies this time of year for the winter. Just click on www.google.com to find directions for almost anything (I really mean it), but especially pertaining to the preparation of fresh vegetables for the freezer.
Oh my, how you will brag to your mother-in-law the next time she visits and that's a good thing. Then offer her a bowl of purple hull peas. Yeah.
Happy Fourth of July, everyone and God Bless America, land of the free.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
