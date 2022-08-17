Whew, Hubs & I just returned from "town."
I mean it was just a quick stop for breakfast and then the bank, drugstore and Cater's to pickup some of their dynamite shrimp & grits. And oh, by-the-way, if you've never tasted their version of this tasty dish, then you've missed out, just saying.
I'm not telling whom, but recently there was one unenlightened one who declared. "It's so boring to live in a small, southern town."
Idiot!
Oh, I'm sorry (not!) But there is nothing boring about the Queen City, absolutely, nothing! There I've said it.
Take this morning, for example. As we made our stops there were ample opportunities for Hubs to tell ALL of the details about his recent heart surgery, maybe a little too much.
Oh, he went on and on about the IV, the cold, cold operating room and that one cute nurse. Our lucky (or unlucky) friends, who had to hear it all, nodded their heads with interest, I think.
But wait a minute, one of the friends had his own surgery narrative to share right there in the middle of Waffle House. It was fantastic to learn the blow-by-blow details and there was nothing boring to be heard.
And then I glanced over to another table in the restaurant and there sat old friends, actually friends of my grandmother. The gentleman recalled visits my grandmother made to his mother's front porch. He laughed and said the two ladies, so many years ago, really enjoyed great conversations. I imagined them in two big rockers, sipping sweet tea, as they conversed. "Did you hear about ...?"
Life in a small, southern town, yes, that's it. Oh, woe is me, the friendly sort that I am, having to deal with life in NYC or LA.
You know I drive to my grandmother's house ever so often, hoping to catch a glance of her, but she's been gone since 1985. But, oh how I miss her, the twinkling blue eyes and what a giggle.
So this morning when talking to my old friends, I had a glance of Grandma Brooks, at least in my mind's eye. Something that would only happen in a small, southern town, where we take time for heritage and memories, even more so.
Next stop was the post office and I must tell you that I was greatly disappointed not to have seen anyone I knew. Actually there was only one gentleman there and in quite a hurry, he was. I doubt if he would have stopped to hear the recent surgery details or anything about my grandmother.
He must be a Yankee.
And so life goes on in this small, southern town. We know who we are and what a grand time we have as our pathway continues in and about and around the Queen City. It's all good.
Now some will not agree, but we have it pretty doggone good in Meridian. Ah yes, spats here and there and crime at times prevails. You know the Devil does have his place in this world and it is our job to squash him. I like to think Squashing-the-devil can be done best and more completely in a small, southern town.
I will close this column today with lyrics from one my favorite Tim McGraw and Faith Hill songs.(you know they are both small, southern town peeps).
'Cause meanwhile back at Mama's
The porch lights on, come on in if you wanna
Suppers on the stove, and beer's in the fridge and a
Red sun sinking low on the ridge
Living life in a small, southern town, thank God for it, always.
Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi storyteller and Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and as well Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
