Yesterday, I wrote out checks for monthly bills. I put a stamp on each envelope in order to drop all of them into the mailbox, avoiding personal delivery. I paid neither ahead nor behind, but month by month as is our custom. Then Hubs and I took off to the grocery and drugstore for necessities, like always. We purchased only what was needed to supply a month, as is our custom.
After making only one stop (a grocery/drugstore combination), we returned to McKee Ranch, I carefully put the things away, some to freeze and other items to prepare right away. Earlier in the week, I had pulled out recipes, which had not used in years and when shopping, purchased what I could find to make the yummy meals. I admit it was sort of fun.
I am thankful to report that there were just enough funds in the bank to carry us through the month, not too much and not too little. I also collected the coupons from our mailbox (you know: buy-one-and-get-one-free).
The ability to think ahead is a gift from God. Although I am confident the Lord has us, His children, in the palm of His hand, I think He expects us to be smart therefore two or three free meals during the month is good planning.
Life almost on the edge i.e. living with COVID-19.
You know Mississippi hasn’t yet experienced large numbers of virus, perhaps they will come but I am encouraged our numbers will be less, however, we must prepare and follow the directions recommended by city officials and as well Gov. Tate Reeves.
I admit Mississippi is not a party state (except for football); we are like homebodies, family time and church time. This habit will see us through. Nope, flocks of people and tourists do not plan a trip to Mississippi as the ultimate vacation spot, although we would like to show them our state. As you know we have lots of good stuff here but it has always been a secret, it seems, but hey, right now that is a good thing because we have not had the vast exposure as experienced in New York and California.
Therefore being a little unpopular, like 10thth place in the Miss America Contest, is A-OK for now – we know who we are. We are that little state known as “Coming Home,” warm and fuzzy, generous and kind and always offering a helping hand.
I hope you, my friends, have paid attention to all of the many ways Meridianites have offered helping hands – restaurants delivering food to schools, neighbors with encouraging chalk drawings on driveways, ministers and churches offering Sunday morning sermons and music via YouTube and Facebook.
And we must pray diligently. Pray for our leaders on the national level, state and local, plus pray for us. Pray that we remain calm and take this time to appreciate all of our blessings. I really think our government has put together a good plan, but we must do our part. Stay at home and pray.
After all of this is over and my friends, it will end one day soon, everyone will have learned so much. I believe we will see that cutting edges by thinking things through, following lifestyle guidelines, utilizing online opportunities and participating with drive-through services will be the way-of-life for the 21st century.
I read an encouraging message on FB this morning. It reminded me of the time when Big Foot was all the rage, probably mid-1970s, (movies, TV programs, children’s’ books). My sons loved him but were terrified at the same time.
Early one morning (2 or 3 a.m.) my oldest son ran into our bedroom screaming. When I settled myself, I asked him what was going on. He told me Big Foot was “going to get me.” But I assured him it was just a dream and that he was safe with me and his daddy. He was relieved and crawled into his bed and slept soundly the rest of the night.
Today our Big Foot is COVID-19 and we are truly safe because our Father is in control.
So yes, life almost on the edge is today’s COVID-19 Virus, but Have No Fear, the Lord Stands Guard.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
