Yes, Hubs made that statement earlier this week. My first thought was about the slimy and wiggly things involved with fishing – two of my least favorites. After I regained from the shock that he really meant it, I inquired – why? Then it was his turn to be shocked.
Well, okay, we went fishing on Tuesday. The argument that won me over was that we were taking our five-year-old grandson, Jordan, with us. Yes, I would deal with the slimy and wiggly stuff in order to spend the afternoon with our little man.
If you remember last Tuesday, it was a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and a slight breeze. We packed our little cooler with plenty of water. Jordan and Pe Paw made a shopping trip to Lee’s Tackle & Bait located on Hwy 493, and then we were off.
Sweet friends living in beautiful Kemper County issued our “come fishing at our pond” invitation. If you haven’t traveled through the rolling hills of Kemper County lately, you should go for a look/see drive soon – lush and green, peaceful and quiet.
We arrived at the well-maintained pond around 4:00 PM, and I tell you, the fish were jumping – a sight to see even for an old fisherman like Pe Paw, but most especially for Jordan. By the time we left at 6:30 PM, we had snagged about 60 bream and 33 of them were “keepers.”
Then it was time for the cleaning and fish fry, a learning experience for Jordan as well as a delicious supper.
Yes, it was a lovely afternoon with good conversation, plenty of cold water, and fish ready to jump on the line. I highly recommend such an outing for all if the opportunity should come your way.
Later as I thought about the day, I remembered that at first, I thought perhaps I was too tired for a fishing trip and I had too much to do – people to call, emails to send, and then there was the laundry. I needed to clean my frig and stove and my outside decks needed sweeping terribly. Oh, and then there were the flowerbeds, in desperate need of a good weeding. Blab, Blab, Blab ...
But then I stopped and looked at those big blue eyes that looked my way as Jordan was clearly excited about a fishing trip and Pe Paw was as well. Yes, all of that other stuff will wait, but the fish will not always jump on the line, and little boys will grow up.
Fishing is a good thing and appropriate when so many of our population could use positive help controlling blood pressure and stress levels. I mean just getting away from the house and leaving all of the stresses behind, like my weedy flowerbeds, will reap great benefits for healthier grandparents, like us.
. Fishing, I thought of our beautiful Okatibbee Lake, Dalewood Lake, Clarkco Lake, Kemper Lake, and Archusa Water Park. And don’t forget all of the private lakes, streams, and rivers within easy access.
Along with the fishing plans, I must quickly add to follow Mississippi State laws for safety, but you know that. Think about the abundance of fishing opportunities right here in our neighborhood. Nature is here for the enjoyment. The blue skies reach down to our green piney woods with dots of waterways all included. in beautiful Mississippi.
You can bet a pinecone there are many States that wish for our natural beauty and habitat.
So, plan your fishing trip right away – then bring ‘em home and cook ‘em up. I’ll just be hanging around my telephone for an invitation to a nice fish supper at your place.
Mississippi and fishing – partners for life.
Anne McKee is a proud native Meridianite. She is Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Tour and Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.