Oh okay, I admit this is an old cliche.
But the truth is the truth.
When I was younger, it was hard for me to fathom that two or three X's made on a sheet of paper could carry such weight. But when we all X together, well, it will shake the world or at least Lauderdale County.
Now I don't mean we should run into our voting place, all in a lather, and slap down an X without regard to whom or what. We must study the issues, what is at stake for our generation, and for our grand kids. Yes, it is a big decision.
Also there was a time when I was super busy with a job and kids (not to mention Hubs) and I thought maybe the absence of my little X wouldn't be noticed. That if I didn't show up at my voting precinct, no one would care. WRONG!
For that entire year I truly did regret I had missed my voting day. It was like I had had no say. I mean how could I complain about anything if I had, by choice, lost my chance to vote. And well, if I'm nothing else, I am observant and enjoy a good complaint, when heeded. But how could I complain, if I had not voted.
And I don't know about you, but when we show up on voting day, it is sort of like a social gathering. Why, we see friends and family we haven't seen since the last election. "How's your kids? Have you heard from Aunt Emma lately? How 'bout them DAWGS?"
Oh, it is wonderful fun, but we all know, when we step into the voting booth, then it is all business.
Business for a better community. Business for the benefit of our children and grandchildren.
And heck yeah, I must throw this into the mix. PotHoles, can I get an Amen? Quickly I must say Hank Florey was the best roads manager for District 1, during his years. He filled the potholes, ran new pavement over bridges and roads and he really cared. So yes, when Mr. Florey retired, we were in good shape and around my area, and we continue to enjoy good roads. Thanks, Coach.
But yesterday, as I drove Poplar Springs Drive (and I know this is inside the city), I dropped into a pothole that was headed straight to China.
I mean the thing was deep and dangerous and not kind to a recent back procedure recipient (me!).
But I limped back into Lauderdale County when I immediately made a note: "Don't drive Poplar Springs Drive."
That's just me. I do have a sensitive back, and I am running out of note paper, just saying.
Tuesday, Nov. 8, right after the Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse (sort of spooky), let us meet up at the election precinct, shake hands and hug necks. It is that time of year in Mississippi to let your voice be heard. Hope to see you there.
Anne McKee is a Mississippi-inspired storyteller. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
