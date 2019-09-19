This week, like many of you, I didn’t miss a minute of the special on Mississippi Public Broadcasting entitled Country Music, which I think was dedicated to our Mississippi heritage that is, of course, entwined with country music.
My country music memories begin in the late 1950s. We were not a family who huddled around the radio on Saturday nights and listened to the Grand Ole Opry, but I do remember my favorite singing cowboy, Gene Autry, known as the “King of the Cowboys.” In my child’s imagination, he wore a big, white hat and sat upon a big, white horse as he crooned such tunes as “Back in the Saddle Again” and “Cowboy Serenade,” however, the last one, I called “Yippee Ky-A.”
But my biggest dose of country music was provided by my Newton County grandparents, Bill Acey and Annice Harrison. When the grandkids arrived for a Sunday visit, Papa pulled out the ole fiddle to entertain. I remember one song “The Ole Hen, She Did Cackle.” His elbow worked in time with the shuffling of his feet as he gave a full show for us young-en’s.
I remember the three of us stood there wide-eyed with mouths open. Why we were city-kids and didn’t appreciate or understand the treat it was when our papa sang and danced, just for us. My grandmother would say, “Why, I would wear-out a pair of slippers at those Saturday night barn dances.”
It was hard to comprehend our frail grandmother prancing and dancing. Why, she was over 50 years old, ancient, we thought. But she sure did smile when remembering that time
I knew a little about Jimmie Rodgers, information pulled from my other grandmother and I mean pulled. Granny didn’t really enjoy talking about old times. It was hard times for her because she was widowed before 30 and left with four small children to rear.
But when she did talk about him, it was the conversations she had had with Mrs. Elsie McWilliams. I am not sure how, but my granny claimed Mrs. Elsie as her cousin, but then granny had many cousins.
It was at Highland Park in the mid-1950s when my first, real introduction to country music occurred. Jimmie Rodgers Day was held there and musicians entertained throughout the day. There was fried chicken and catfish with large numbers of people who mingled throughout the park as they enjoyed the day.
The main thing I remember was, with my friend, Linda, I was allowed to mingle as well. It was unusual to not be under my mother’s close supervision, but after all, it was Jimmie Rodgers Day and the entire town was super excited.
I have diligently tried to remember if I saw Elvis at that time. If I did, the memory is gone but then, I was only a little kid, not interested in swiveling hips. That would come later. However Hubs got his signature, which we still have in a small autograph book. I didn’t know Hubs at the time. That would come later, too.
By ninth grade, I was a fan of the Everly Brothers. I never knew they were considered country artists until the program this week. I thought they were Rock n Roll or at least just sang ballads. It was a good lesson learned. Country Music, the Mississippi Delta Blues, Southern Gospel, Rock n Roll, Bluegrass, Western Swing, plus others all derive from the same heartbreak and soul-searching, longing for better things, especially in Mississippi.
I was so happy that the entire program gave Jimmie Rodgers, Meridian native, full credit for the country music genre. He truly is the Father of Country Music.
Below I have the 1932 lyrics from my favorite Jimmie Rogers tune.
Missing Mississippi and You
I'm growing tired of the big city lights
Tired of the glamour, tired of the size
I'm always dreaming of roaming once more
Back to my home on the old river shore
Days are dark and dreary everywhere I roam
How I long for Mississippi and you
Nothing seems to cheer me under heaven's door
How I miss the Mississippi and you
Roaming the wide world over
Always alone and blue, so blue
I am sad and weary, longing to go home
Yes, I miss the Mississippi and you
Mockingbirds are singing 'round the cabin door
While I dream of Mississippi and you
And my memories are bringing happy days of yore
I have spent in Mississippi with you
Roaming the wide world over
Always alone and blue, so blue
Longing for my homeland on that muddy water shore
Yes, I miss the Mississippi and you
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
