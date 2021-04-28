That's right, folks.
Nothing to see here, not on this side; it is what awaits on the other side. Yes, there are plenty of great things to see and experience there. We must keep moving along in order to reach the other side.
All of the potholes of life, i.e. politics, money, heartaches, are all just stuff. Stuff is not important in the long-range, never has been. Yet, we humans have been (continue to be) brainwashed. We tend to only live for today.
Oh yes, we have problems. But we still must continue to search for a calm and blissful life journey.
What if I overload my credit card, you might ask? Simple, pay it off bit by bit, payment by payment, and hold the charges. Only use credit for immediately needed essentials: car engines, roof on the house, medical or vet bills. Then pay, pay, pay.
What if my friends betray me? No sweat. They were not really your friends.
What if the doctor's report is bad? Keep the faith and look for the good – most importantly keep moving along.
It's all just stuff.
So yes, keep moving along. We are all traveling the same road, hoping for the same thing.
We are all on pilgrimage in the journey of life. We are passing through the earth but once, it should be sacred bliss. - Lailah Gifty Akita
Ah, but can we make our journey a sacred bliss? Can we?
Of course, we do have a choice: (1) Float along in life, always aware, but looking for the good-hearted and rejecting the bad. Or (2) Kick along, enjoying the bad and it will surely come to you.
A happy person: will keep life simple, search for what makes them happy, align themselves with good, cheerful people, think happy thoughts, rely always on the Lord and never take themselves too seriously. It's all just stuff.
Here's a secret. Do you know how important a Popsicle can be? Yes, one a day, two a day – whatever. Make them sugar free then go for it. I do enjoy a good Popsicle, especially first thing in the morning. I prefer banana flavor but I'll go for any of them. It's just a little thing, but it makes me happy.
And when seeking a happy life, then rescue a dog (or cat). Puppies can turn your life into a happy bliss. This gives the opportunity to tell all about KayKay, my rescue Morkie pup.
You see she came into my life four short months before my youngest son died. I know this was a God-thing. I would have never survived without her, a bundle of fuzzy joy. And it continues. When perhaps I have sort of a down day, there's KayKay, ready to hop in my lap and give me a kiss.
It is true. A pup will love you unconditionally. I think especially rescues. They seem to know that you saved them.
Be the person your dog thinks you are. - C.J. Frick
A dog will teach you unconditional love, if you can have that in your life, things won't be too bad. - Robert Wagner
A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than he loves himself. - Josh Billings
Well, I could go on but you get the vibe.
Yes, life can be messy, but a good outlook, true friends, a sweet pup and most especially, a close walk with the Lord, will straighten it all out and make your journey calm and blissful.
Keep moving along – it is worth it.
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is primarily known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
