A vote is like a box of chocolates, delicious -- no matter the choice or flavor.
Now I am not recommending we munch down a vote as if it were a Sneaker Bar, but maybe close. Think of your vote with a yearning, like a cocoa yearning. That is when there is nothing else in the world at that moment to satisfy your taste fetish but a Sneaker Bar. You can’t live without it.
So a vote should be something you can’t live without.
We are not identical beings. Maybe you’re into Reece’s Peanut Butter Cups or Kit Kats. I suppose what I am really saying is that we have different passions, causes, loves, and yes, political parties.
November 3 is the day to voice our beliefs and support the reason we love America.
It is hard for me to imagine an American citizen that would bypass that sacred honor. So many countries in the world discount the will of their citizens.
But in the United States, and allow me to stop here and proclaim, God Bless America!! In the US, We the People, have rights and one of the most important is the right to vote.
I first voted at age 18, like so many of you but at that time, when I marked the ballot, I wasn’t tuned into the great significance of my action. I mean my Daddy just said, “Don’t forget to vote today.” And so I trotted by my polling station and someone directed me to the ballots and that was that. No big deal.
But it was a big deal and year by year I have come to realize, not including my salvation, voting is the biggest deal of my life. Oh, I can plop a political sign in my yard, plaster bumper stickers on my car, handout pamphlets at the corner market but the act of voting, that is what it is all about. May I never forget or take it for granted.
But so many say, “They’re all crazy. I can’t vote for any of them.”
Yes, you can! I have often said that no one can get to the level of the presidency without a few skeletons in their closets or squirrels in their heads but we, as voters, can’t worry about that. We march forward and perform our sacred duty, anyway.
And perhaps we cast our vote for a jerk and there have been years the ballot choices are overcrowded with jerks. However, as innocent citizens, we vote our convictions and the jerks are on their own. Eventually we will figure it out.
We vote our hearts and what is important to us. Our soul seeks the truth, what is right for today and for the future.
And we must not be influenced by political dramatizations such as Netflix and the House of Cards. I admit I watched the entire first four seasons, without taking a break, and I almost screamed, “Surely not” with bleary eyes and a great need for a Sneaker Bar.
Yet, I managed to vote in 2016.
Like so many of you, my readers, I have watched from afar. I have observed all of the craziness tearing through the political arena and thanked God I wasn’t even a tiny part of the seemingly insane process.
But someone has to carry forward Washington DC and they are our elected officials. That’s when we have a say with our vote and the election of our leaders.
It is hard, really hard to decipher what is best for America. But I promise you and I have relied on this strategy for many years, when we walk into the voting booth, there will be, I like to think, a supernatural messenger whispering into our ear with the answer.
We must mark out ballot even if the choice doesn’t make sense. We must rely on God to make it right and He will.
God Bless America, land that I love.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.