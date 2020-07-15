ANNE McKEE: Just rolling along ... in memory of Ward Calhoun Jr.

I have the Lauderdale County Archives & History telephone number at my fingertips, because I’ve dialed it hundreds of times during the last 12 years.
You see, Ward Calhoun Jr. was the archives director and his advice was important to me.
The conversations went something like this when he answered with his signature greeting, “Yes’em.”
Then I would plunge into whatever was on my mind, especially about Rose Hill Cemetery.
He seemed to always have time to share very complete answers, which I really needed.
And then I would ask his advice, again usually about Rose Hill Cemetery. I was always completely satisfied with his evaluation of whatever I needed at the time.
These calls were every week, sometimes numerous times during the week.
But Ward never seemed to tire of my Rose Hill ignorance and was truly interested and not judging when what I had assumed about the history was only fiction.
Each and every time, over the entire 12-year period, as I said my good-byes and wished him a good day, he signed off with “We’ll just be rolling along.”
As I think about these times, Ward seemed to take life as it came to him, sort of rolling along through the mountaintops and the valleys.
Oh, and there were many mountaintops. One was his marriage to the love of his life, Ella Lea Mosby Calhoun. She passed away four years ago and he still grieved everyday.
And two additional mountaintops were his sons, Ward Calhoun III and John.
At Ward’s funeral Tuesday, the sons shared memories of their dad and mom.
Ward III said that not a bad word had ever been spoken about his dad and John added that his dad, no matter where or when, was seated in the stands during any of his high school and college games.
But mainly the sons spoke about their dad’s love of people and community but most especially his love for history.
But I must mention that Ward did suffer in the valleys. You see Ella Lea meant everything to him. She was four years younger than he and it was hard to understand why the Lord took her first.
But he rolled along holding the faith that he would see her again.
And so it was last Friday afternoon, July 10, around 3 p.m. when Ward and Ella Lea reunited.
And we who are left with wonderful memories of a true southern gentleman must roll along with our lives, just as Ward did.
At the funeral Tuesday, Ward III said with a smile that he was sure his dad had already shook hundreds of hands by now, trying to verify their places in history. Then he will tell his story, with Ella Lea at his side.
Just rolling along, Ward he miss you already.
Ward Calhoun Jr. was the director of Lauderdale County Department of Archives & History, since July 2000 and until his death on July 10, 2020. He graduated Meridian High School (1956) and University of Southern Mississippi (1967). He retired from Amsouth Bank in July 2000.
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com.
