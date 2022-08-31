Sigh, getting old sucks, not that I'm old.
I like to say. "I'm in pretty good shape to be in the shape I'm in."
And Hubs has his viewpoint on the subject. "We're tough ole birds."
But the pillow thing, yep, it's happening. Here, there, and everywhere, just me and my little pillow.
The little pillow-thingy measures 12 " by 6 "and can easily slide into a tote or large handbag. And it does its job efficiently whether in the car, train, plane or my fav recliner at the home front. Oh and even in the front porch rocker, while sipping sweet tea.
But there are times I must wait my turn. You see KayKay, my rescue pup, is also a little pillow fan.
Just this morning as I type on my desktop, KayKay has grabbed it, the pillow, that is. Oh, I suppose we can be a two-pillow-family. But there's always a favorite and right now she's snoozing away on it. I will give her ten more minutes, then it is my turn.
I bought the pillow at an estate sale. It first belonged to my good friend, Gertrude Lofquist. She passed a while back and I clearly remember her comments years ago about the gold stuffed pillow with embroidered birds gracing the front cover. She said. "A little pillow to the back of one's neck is so relaxing."
Oh yes, and also one's lower back, posterior, and even a big toe.
Yep, not that I would tell Gertrude, but a while back I whacked by big toe on an obviously totally wooden chair. That sucker turned green, blue, and hues of purple. It was time for the little pillow.
Now I didn't go to the doctor. You see my Granny had a very low opinion of folks who went to the doctor "even with a broke toe." So no, I didn't go, just in case Granny would somehow know.
And I am the thrifty type, always have been. Many of my friends purchase those high dollar massage machines and the such, but I am a living testimony that a little pillow, well, that it is almost magic or has been so far.
When my sons were young one of them left a bike at the top of the stairs, which I didn't see, before I butt-hopped down eight of them. It was quite a fall. And through the years I've suffered an annual lower back episode of something or other.
Much discussion has occurred (PT Clinic, Chiropractor, etc etc) concerning the injury, which usually will go away after two/three days of little pillow indulgence. I don't really care the exact term of my problem. I only need to have a way to fix it so that I might be on my way again.
You know we all need a backup, a dependable friend, a solution and or even an estate sale item, such as my little pillow, to see us through.
Well, ten minutes has passed and it is my turn.
You might ask. "Will you take the little pillow away from your baby pup?"
The short answer. "Yes."
When I have recovered enough to hop into PePaw's lap, like she can, then I will give it back to her.
Life at McKee Ranch continues.
Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi storyteller and Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and as well Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
