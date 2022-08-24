News round here ...
One word -- RAIN.
Oh, I know. During the upcoming drought of blab, blab, blab, maybe next year or the year after, we will wish for rain.
But not today, again and tomorrow, again and well, you know.
I am reminded of a photo. It is a little dog, rather petted, I would say, who gazes out his mama's living room window, while seated upon a fluffy pillow, probably an antique one with lovely embroidery, and the pup watches rain pelting down everywhere.
If the doggie could talk, she would say. "I'm peeing in the house today." Yeah.
Then there was the time when my son and daughter-in-law bought their pup the cutest rain suit. Oh, it was a beaut, with matching rain hat and booties. My children were thrilled when the doggie seemed happy with her new outfit and pranced through the rain, like a million dollars.
Everything seemed okay, just one thing. Pup saved her business for the inside. I mean our pets, our furry babies, are not equipped for roughing it. I supposed we aren't as well.
Did you know even in the early 1900s, Meridian did not have a sewerage system? It was the Golden Age when Mayor Edwin Dial brought the luxury of indoor plumbing and a sanitation facility to the Queen City.
The mayor was also a literary artist as well. His play "The Queen of the East" was presented on stage at the Grand Opera House. A few words included, actually a lengthy verse which began the presentation:
Meridian, thou city of the lofty pine!
These nymphs of commerce at thy beauteous shrine.
Bow their proud heads, and with one heart agree.
They honor themselves when thus they honor thee.
Ah, maybe a few words to read on a rainy day, or perhaps or not, remember these utterings are from 1891. And if you want to know more about the famous Mayor Dial, mark your calendar for Saturday, February 11, 2023, Noon until 4 PM, when Mayor and Mrs. Dial will make an appearance at the Downtown Meridian History Walk. They are portrayed by Ed & Carol Welch.
Back to Mayor Dial's play production, I just wonder if the nymphs of commerce had to trudge muddy pathways through lofty pines in order to find indoor plumbing. It is something to think about as we (I) whine about the downpours this week.
And so, a sewerage system finally appeared in the early 1900s in Meridian history but what about earlier? The Choctaw Nation and early settlers, how did they survive?
I presume in our area, the lofty pine came in handy, just saying.
But in ancient history, even as far back as 4000 BCE (I read), the Mesopotamians introduced clay sewer pipes, also construction of brick latrines which were easily detachable and replaceable parts and allowed for cleaning, but probably only available for the very rich.
I am reminded. Necessity is the mother of invention. Yeah.
News round here -- thanks be to God, we have a great sewerage system, wonderful deep-water-wells, convenient and easy to clean bathrooms for everyone, all located right here in Meridian, Mississippi, and as well wonderful, documented stories to tell about Meridian history.
And these rainy days continue to fill the wells and flush the sanitation system as more and more stories are made for future storytelling.
News round here -- it's all good.
Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi storyteller and Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and as well Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
