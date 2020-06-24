During the growing season in Mississippi there are many fantastic watermelon sheds sprinkled throughout the state. The selection of a fresh picked melon is available for a small fee, usually $5-$8 or so.
The owner of the shed works diligently to always have plenty of melons, especially during the months of June and July. He keeps the place clean and well stocked. His vendors are usually small farms scattered throughout the area, Mississippians who support each other.
But actually, it is not important just where the watermelon patch is located or who planted it, nor should one dwell upon the history of the patch, like who owns the land today or even one hundred years ago. And to suggest the origin of those first people who originally bought the seed and fertilizer is really a hoot.
For Pete’s Sake, it’s a watermelon, just enjoy.
Maybe we are bothered to know why so many melons have been transported to this certain outdoor market, or who picked them? Were they paid minimum wage? Are the workers unionized?
Also the fact that the market is open on holidays could dig into someone’s conscience. I mean no one should have to work on a holiday. Where are their rights? Not to even mention that perhaps an overworked soul sweated their brow gathering the melons while others sat under a shady tree and devoured them, hardly seems fair?
And when large numbers of customers enter the market, should the melons be allotted fairly to everyone without cost? Shouldn’t everyone get one? After all July 4th is a national holiday and we all deserve a melon. We all want a melon.
Planting our own patch is out of the question, some would say. Cultivating, tending, and gathering are just too-time-consuming. Some will need that time in order to complain and aggravate whomever is nearby, about anything and everything. Just give us the free melon, some will say.
But wait a minute – what about the shed owner? The monies made during the summer season are needed in his household. His efforts are legitimate and he is a businessman who lives in a free/enterprising nation. What he earns is his and if so inclined, he will give away free melons, but at the same time, he is not required to do so.
However in a democracy such as the United States of America, where the people are free, any gift bestowed upon fellow citizens, whether there is a great need or not, will happen more often than not.
Why, you might ask, because it is the neighborly thing to do, as Mississippians were taught at their grandpa’s knee.
Now to all Mississippians, I want you to think really hard, put on your “remembering hat.” How many, many times did your daddy come in from work with a big melon under his arm and when asked where it came from, he would answer – “it was free for you kids.” Not that his children deserved a juicy, red watermelon, but because the giving person had a giving heart.
Uh-huh, or on Sunday morning during church announcements a generous farmer shouted out – “Y’all come by my place and pick you a watermelon. I got plenty.” Yes, it happened, still does at times, but not as often.
What has happened? When did we become so selfish and I must rush to say, Mississippi is one of the most generous state pertaining to monetary giving, per capita, when compared with the other 49 states, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy. But something has changed.
Unfortunately today more likely than not the following sentiments are heard. Raise taxes and everything is free. In a recent election when one woman was asked which candidate would she place her vote, she stated a name and said, “Cause I can get free stuff.”
Yes, we Mississippians want to give, we are generous and kindhearted but the demands put upon our bighearted selves have not been appreciated, it has seemed. Remember, nothing is free. Someone paid for that gift you/we received.
And back to the man at the watermelon shed, all he really desires is that you enjoy his melon enough to pay the small price and as well come back next year. It is free enterprise but before he closes for the night, more than likely the shed owner will load 2/3 of his leftovers and distribute indiscriminately on his way home, that’s generosity.
It’s a watermelon, just enjoy …
Anne B. McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.