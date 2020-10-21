As we Earthlings continue to witness one political fracas after the other, the universe is watching. We, here on Earth kick, accuse, and spit at each other while our world, planet and Sun deals with global warming, the deterioration of clean air and water and, Lord Help us, maybe one day, sooner than we think, a world-wide famine or a virus far more serious than COVID 19. We need to look up.
I don’t mean to be the bearer of bad news, but, some say, our government is missing the point. First people must be alive before our elected officials can argue the fine points of governing the citizenry. We must maintain law and order, first, and then move forward and upward or there will be nothing left.
2020 has been dire and there are seventy more days to come before singing, “Auld Lang Syne,” seventy long days, I must add.
Again I ask, is there anyone (or anything) out there? Maybe, I have a part of the answer.
Click on www.spacenews.com and prepare to be slung into the world of galaxies, stars, asteroids and unknown planets. And if that’s not enough to get your gizzard imploding, then click the Space Photo of the Day (hold onto something) and hop into the great Hubble Space Telescope as it dips and darts throughout the universe and even to unknown galaxies.
Recently (this year) the Hubble recorded a star twenty times larger than our Sun and located 2400 light years away from Earth which was dying because of a massive, unknown explosion that happened between 10 to 2,000 years ago. Streaks of beautiful pink and purple lights swirled across the galaxy as the star died a beautiful death.
If you have the nerve, then peer via the European Southern Observatory, known as ALMA, located in Chili and see sights too beautiful to ever have imagined or as well read about the European-Japanese probe BepiColombo which is forecasted to arrive to Jupiter’s orbit in 2025, and catch a glance of the exploratory world of space.
It has seemed the wonderful and exciting news of space exploration has been blocked somehow from the attention of US tax-paying citizens. Space newsworthy footage and hard-print reporting only receives at times thirty seconds or less, most of the time zero coverage, on the nightly news. And why, there it too much madness in the US to report, first.
I just happened to catch a short blurb this week about a world-renown space event and I was so interested that I went online and found the following: This week NASA’s OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft, which was launched four years ago from Cape Canaveral, touched down to the surface of an asteroid known as Bennu. As the spacecraft slowly descended, an 11-foot-long robot arm extended to the surface and collected a sample of the asteroid’s soil and small rocks.
“Touchdown declared,” a flight controller from Cape Canaveral announced and “Sampling is in progress.” As I write today, the sampling is on its return trip to Earth and should arrive in four years.
Yesterday The New York Times reported, “From first impressions recorded 200 millions away on Earth, the OSIRIS-REX spacecraft pulled off its collection of bits of asteroid, a carbon-rich rock known as Bennu, perfectly …”
But it was the featured space photo from yesterday (October 21) that shook my world and the result is this column. Oct. 21, 2020: The Hubble Space Telescope, which celebrated its 30th year of exploration and discovery earlier this year, snapped this image of the star-forming nursery formerly known as J025157.5+600606. This special type of stellar nursery is what's known as a "Free-floating Evaporating Gaseous Globules" or frEGGs. With a little imagination, the image could be a celestial figure, beautiful and calming.
And there is so much more great and encouraging news. American must not be overwhelmed by crazy people who disrupt, destroy, lie, misrepresent and try to bring us down. We must look up
I am reminded of a line in the 1960s movie, “Mrs. Robinson,” when an older man attempts to give advice to Dustin Hoffman, who portrays a recent college grad. The man shouts, “Plastics,” as he attempts to guide the young man into an up and coming career.
Today that line would have an edit. “Look up, young man, and embrace the future.”
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
