Putting that thought aside for the moment, but did you see the most glowing and beautiful Moon ever last night, looked like a China saucer -- China as in dishes, I mean. Not the country.
However, word is the country China is making a move. According to Bill Nelson, chief of NASA, China might "take over" the Moon as a part of a military program.
'We must be very concerned that China is landing on the Moon and saying: 'It's ours now and you stay out'," Bill Nelson stated in an interview with a German newspaper on July 2.
I, for one, think, if the Moon is indeed, up for grabs, then why not Mississippi? Doesn't Moon, Mississippi, have a nice sound?
However, is the Moon generous, with a kind heart? Perhaps the lunar entity would not qualify to fit our standards here in the Magnolia state.
But China? No, Notta and No way!
Just think about it. There you are enjoying a second glass of sweet tea around 10 PM and as usual you are seated on the front porch, just prior to your night's rest. And the Moon, oh that celestial, heavenly gift placed in the sky for His people, comes into view, but wait a minute, could it be? Tell me it's not a replica of the Great Wall of China staring down upon us. No rest for you now. Ha!
Nope, China will not succeed in the Moon coup, not going to happen, because on the fourth day of creation this is what really happened:
God made two large lights. He made the larger light to rule during day and the smaller light to rule during the night. Genesis 1:14
The spat happening now between the U.S and China, as both compete with expanded space explorations and as well with an eye on the Moon, are real. And yes, we have heard the term "surface on the Moon" many times over the last fifty-three years since Neil Armstrong uttered the famous words. "That's one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind."
I didn't hear China mentioned in those remarks, dated July 20, 1969.
However, the "surface on the Moon" could be enticing for a country with huge population numbers (1.426 billion), like China. The Moon has 14.6 million square miles (five times the size of Australia) and could be useful for hiding stuff, maybe even a Covid-producing lab. Just saying, my opinion only, but hey, it could happen.
Nope, Moon, Mississippi, is a better option.
Now there are legalities adopted to the national appropriation, i.e., claim sovereignty and take possession of the Moon and other celestial bodies, but I ask, who enforces such international space law?
"While no country can claim ownership of the Moon, Article I of the Outer Space Treaty allows any state (country) to explore and use Outer space. ... China will not be the only visitor to the South Pole of the Moon in the near future. ... 20 countries, including the U.S., plan to return humans to the Moon by 2025." https://theconversation.com
Well, it is going to get crowded up there, no doubt, but please do not mess with my Moon-gazing.
Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi storyteller and Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour and as well Meridian Downtown History Walk. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
