During these recent days of Covid-19 and the stay-in-place governmental recommendations, I have heard many people complain of boredom and the like, but not at McKee Ranch. You see our little abode is busy with a change in lifestyle, which began months before the Covid term was even known.
I first noticed something was up when Hubs asked for an Insta-Pot for his birthday. I admit he had rearranged the kitchen somewhat, even drew a little sketch. I just assumed the effort was a leftover from his employment years. I supposed years of sketching, drawing, and planning was hard to throw-off.
I was actually happy when he chose to come along for grocery shopping. Then I noticed his grocery list was over-whelmingly detailed – where I would list tomato sauce, Hubs also noted the brand, size and even contents. Doesn’t a can of tomato sauce mean tomato sauce? Oh no, I learned by reading his list. He included the contents, which read like this, (either/or diced tomatoes or pureed and if desired, the sauce also had crushed red pepper and Cajun seasoning.)
“Hey, it’s tomato sauce,” I almost screamed.
Then one day I walked into what was now “his” kitchen and found old recipe books spread all over the place. Hubs was in a dither. He needed his Aunt Emma’s tea cake recipe. After days of pouring over old recipes books, even referring to the internet, Hubs presented a platter of magnificent cookie-like, round and thick semblances of baked dough, not too sweet and not too plain – an amazing feat.
His next project was the ole-timey egg custard pie, like the one his Aunt Mattie Eva made. I mean I heard egg custard pie until I was ready to throw a dozen eggs at somebody. But there again, even though our dear Aunt left this world years ago, Hubs was successful. That’s when I decided Hubs had a knack for the kitchen and unfortunately, I have a knack for eating. Yes, it would all work-out.
Oh, I know, ladies, you are impressed, but hold-on, I have more.
I was not ready to entirely give up my kitchen. There were days when I wanted to whip-up a fav dish but it was like making reservations at the Biltmore Kitchen. I mean when I was finally able to get the place all to myself, I felt a presence. Yep, there he was, peeking around the corner.
Then he would brazenly enter his sanctuary and offer suggestions. “Wouldn’t it be better to whip the butter and sugar longer to make it smoother?” he inquired. Then he would sniff into the whipping bowl and raise his eyebrows in order to make his point. Grrr …
The thing is he was right. So I finally gave up. “Let him have it,” I thought.
The insta-pot arrived the day before his birthday. Hubs was thrilled. That was when he shuffled over and retrieved the cookbook out of the drawer, which had been rearranged to his liking. (I’ve never been able to find anything since.) I noticed there was a special folder labeled “Insta-Pot.” He hummed as he admired his new possession.
And before I knew it, the time to prepare all of my favorite Christmas dishes was upon us. I especially enjoy cooking at Christmas, but I had lost my kitchen. However I decided to take a chance and sneak into the room, practically sliding on my belly.
When I arrived and looked up, there he was. Grocery list in hand, as he grinned down upon me. “Need something?” he asked cheerfully.
I smiled and answered, “No, not a thing.” I mean I know when I’m defeated.
So yes, Hubs was now King of the Kitchen. He had all of the attributes: (1) Loved to cook (2) Loved to shop (3) Loved to research for recipes but there was one thing and I was on it.
You see cleaning was not part of his priority list so for Christmas he received a new dishwasher. That’s right. As King of the Kitchen, cleaning is part of it.
I admit I felt a little mean when I saw the shocked look on his face, but wouldn’t you know it? He took to the KitchenAid like an old friend.
In the kitchen with Hubs – maybe for my birthday I can visit.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.