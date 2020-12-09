Okay, I admit it – I whine a lot.
A whine here, a whine there, you know … gets me through the day, the week and even the year. But all in all, yep, I’m in pretty good shape to be in the shape I’m in.
Now Hubs might snort a little about this statement but he knows. Yes, we are tough ole birds.
For example: Recently was family reunion and I daring say that Hubs and I looked pretty, darn good when compared with all of our quirky cousins. Quickly I must add they are quirky but cute and never boring. Have you ever stopped to think about all of that cousin-DNA mixed together?
I have, mainly because I am an only child and there no others like me. So I go to the cousins to try to figure it out, the quirkiness. I can see it clearly in a few of my high-strung ones not that I’m high-strung. But then there are the quiet-stand-in-the-corner ones. I mean how did they get into my DNA mix?
There is one in particular who shall remain unnamed. I am very curious and have considered grabbing his chewing gum or paper straw, just to check DNA. I am positive on one dark night that he, as an infant, was left on my great-grandmother’s front porch.
I mean he is genius-smart, short and has perfect teeth. So where is the family resemblance? This is a mystery, for sure. But I love him, no matter his DNA.
My granny lived to the ripe ole age of 89, clear-minded, very little gray hair and never wore glasses. Yes, that’s my goal. She was bouncy, cute and charming. Okay, so I have a way to go, but at least I have a goal.
And she was in excellent shape, physically and mentally, when she passed suddenly as the result of a fall.
And oh, by-the-way, don’t listen to Hubs about my mental capacity when compared to Granny. Mental is as mental does and I have him by a mile, just saying.
I believe DNA is only part of the scenario. I have never smoked, boozed or used drugs. I know it would seem as if I have never had fun. NOT! My life, so far, has been like a gothic novel as if written by Erma Bombeck, with chocolate cake as the main course.
Without the chocolate cake, where would I be today?
The experts say, eat right, exercise, think pure thoughts and always have a goal with great measure. I say two out of three will do it. What will you choose?
My cousin with the perfect teeth chose all four and where did it get him? He is still part of my family reunion, perhaps not by his own fault, poor guy.
Perhaps I should grab the chewing gum and save him?
But then all of my cousins, for the most part, are in pretty good shape for the (well, you know).
Then not too long ago, perhaps it was for a New Year’s Resolution, I dared to up the exercise, cut out chocolate cake and dwell upon the higher expectations of life. The entire two week period, I felt positively on top of the world, but then I remembered my fear of heights.
Oh my, my dizzy self emerged once again to the real world where I am in pretty good shape for the shape I’m in. That’s good enough for me and Granny.
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
