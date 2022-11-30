I'm back!
Did you miss me?
Yes, I took the entire month of November off. Had to cancel all of my November events. Yep, except for my Star stories.
They are too important to let slide.
You see it was a "must-do" sort of thing. I had not really planned to hibernate for 30 days, but the back thingy appeared one day, and the rest is history.
Lots of stretches, heating pads and REST. During the last thirty days I was busy however making lists for Hubs. He is a good house-hubs, except he really takes-over.
He shops, cooks and sort-of cleans (emphasis on sort-of). Whew.
During the last 30 days, it seemed the place Hubs made his domain was my kitchen. For some reason, he had a fetish over the spice rack. Lordy, Lordy, I never included new, on-the-edge type spices, with any of my lists, but there they were, in my kitchen.
I mean what was Maras Chile Flakes and how did it get in my pot roast? And Citrus in a Bottle. Eeeeek, and what is Blade Mace (Nutmeg's Sister Spice)? Nutmeg's Sister? Give me a break.
But I must count my blessings, because although Hubs did linger too long around the Walmart spice counter, he did pickup eggs, bread, butter and milk.
What I needed was plain, nourishing food, like chicken soup and he made it, but with his newfound Chile Flakes and the Sister mentioned previously. However, I suppose maybe after that meal my back felt better. because I was too busy searching for the Mylanta to think about it.
But here we are the first day of December and I reclaim my kitchen. Today I plan to make an Irish Stew (with salt and pepper, plus a small amount of garlic powder) and plenty of white onions and potatoes.
And tomorrow will be chicken and rice casserole made with only four ingredients. You know four is enough: chicken breasts, uncooked rice, onion soup mix and can of cream of mushroom soup, with just a bit of salt and pepper. Bake 325 for one hour and twenty minutes.
And I will not use Sea Salt and Black Peppercorn in my kitchen. Nope, just the plain variety, like my Granny used.
Oh, I know someone real smart said Black Peppercorn will stimulate hydrochloric acid for better digestion. Did he or she even consider Mylanta?
And Sea Salt? I researched and read the important, so-called, high-quality structure elements of the stuff, but I am just saying; My Granny lived to 89, with plain salt (and pepper) only. She had 20/20 vision, perfect hearing (I mean she didn't miss anything) and an impressive memory (she didn't forget anything either). So there.
I'm glad I've gotten that out of the way.
Moving on -- McKee Ranch is in full gear for the upcoming days of December and with great non-spicy gusto.
Yes, I just reorganized the spice rack, pushing the before mentioned Sister and her Citrus companion far to the rear and bringing forward Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper -- bought new shakers, too.
So let the seasoning begin (no pun intended, well maybe a little) ...
Meridian native Anne McKee is a lively Mississippi-inspired Storyteller. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
