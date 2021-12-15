"If we make it through December" Is the title of an October 1973, Merle Haggard song. Here are the lyrics, in part:
If we make it through December
everything's gonna be all right, I know
It's the coldest time of winter
And I shiver when I see the fallin' snow
...
I don't mean to hate December
It's meant to be the happy time of the year
And my little girl don't understand
Why daddy can't afford no Christmas here
It was December 1929, and two little girls didn't understand, three and four years old. One blonde and the other with blackest of hair, both with blue, blue eyes.
They were excited and talked about Santa, but their daddy said maybe Santa couldn't make it this year and their blue eyes clouded, but their mama always hugged them and said not to worry. Santa would come, just as usual, on Christmas Eve night.
You see their daddy had a load on him, just to pay taxes on the home place, due by December 31. Late at night the little sisters could hear their momma and daddy talking in serious voices. And oh, how they prayed.
What were they to do?
The previous winter had also brought sadness when the lovely Victorian home of their grandparents perished in a terrible fire, everything destroyed but a burned-out Buick, still drivable but in need of a great deal of repair work.
But who could pay such a bill while trying to survive the Great Depression?
And the grandparents both had died a few months afterwards. Now there was nothing left but memories from wonderful Christmases spent with family around the big table loaded with food. And memories of the huge Christmas tree cut off the property which was decorated with handmade ornaments as it stood magnificently in the center hallway.
All gone.
But the little girls still dreamed of a grand Christmas which was all they had ever known.
The days ticked by and on December 24, it seemed hopeless. The little girls put on their sleeping gowns and were soon fast into sleepy land.
That's when a neighbor stopped by with two fuzzy kittens. Their mama made the kitties pretty ribbons for their necks and come Christmas morning; the girls received the best Christmas presents ever.
But there was still the matter of taxes, however a few days later, a man from town made an offer on the burned-out Buick. He had a shop and could fix it for resale.
And on December 31, my Papa Harrison proudly walked into the Newton County Courthouse and paid the taxes on his home, his family's home, plus with a few dollars left, he bought cornmeal, beans, salt and coffee that would see them through the winter.
My mother told the story to me and this morning as I write, tears stream down my face. Everyone is dead now, but in December 1929, two little girls, indeed, had a visit from Santa and as well a true Christmas miracle happened.
Never stop believing ...
Anne McKee is a proud, native Meridianite and Mississippi historian. She is the author of “Remembering Mississippi” and “Historic Photos of Mississippi.” Anne is known as a Mississippi Storyteller and as well the Director of Rose Hill Cemetery Costumed Tour. See her website: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
